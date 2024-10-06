Advertisement
Brighton and Hove Albion's Danny Welbeck (second left) celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game. Alamy Stock Photo
Second-half meltdown sees Tottenham squander 2-0 lead

Brighton produced a brilliant comeback against Ange Postecoglou’s men.
6.46pm, 6 Oct 2024
TOTTENHAM BLEW a two-goal lead in a stunning 3-2 defeat at Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday.

At the Amex Stadium, Brennan Johnson put Tottenham in front after 25 minutes with a clinical strike from Dominic Solanke’s pass. It was the Wales forward’s sixth goal in his last six appearances.

James Maddison doubled Tottenham’s lead in the 37th minute as the midfielder’s shot eluded Bart Verbruggen’s weak attempted save.

But Yankuba Minteh reduced the deficit with a close-range blast after Destiny Udogie’s woeful attempted clearance in the 48th minute.

Georginio Rutter eluded three Tottenham defenders to convert Kaoru Mitoma’s 58th-minute pass with a composed finish from 12 yards.

And Tottenham’s meltdown was complete eight minutes later when Danny Welbeck was left unmarked to head home from Rutter’s cross.

Tottenham’s third defeat in seven league games raised renewed questions about boss Ange Postecoglou’s refusal to adapt his attacking philosophy after their defensive flaws were brutally exposed.

– © AFP 2024

AFP
