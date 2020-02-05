This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Massive boost for Tyrone as McShane opts against Australian move

Adelaide Crows confirmed the talismanic forward’s decision on Wednesday night Irish time.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 5 Feb 2020, 11:24 PM
14 minutes ago 1,266 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4994604
Cathal McShane is staying put.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

MICKEY HARTE AND the Tyrone footballers have received a massive boost in the shape of news that talismanic forward Cathal McShane has turned down a move to Aussie Rules and is set to remain with the county for 2020.

Adelaide Crows, with whom McShane had a 10-day trial Down Under last month, released a statement confirming McShane’s decision on Wednesday night Irish time. It immediately followed a report from TeamTalkMag, which broke the news of the 24-year-old’s decision.

The Crows’ statement informed fans that McShane, the joint-top scorer in last season’s inter-county championship with 3-48, had opted to “remain in Ireland and not pursue an AFL career.”

The club’s general manager, Justin Reid, added: “It is a big decision to relocate to the other side of the world and pursue a professional career in a different sport.

“Ultimately, this was not something that Cathal was ready for and we wish him the very best in his endeavours both on and off the field.

“We will continue to look for opportunities to bring talent into our club.”

