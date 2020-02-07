This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 7 February, 2020
McShane reveals job offer 'was a big deciding factor' in turning down AFL move

The 24-year-old says he came “very close” to making the move Down Under.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 7 Feb 2020, 9:59 AM
1 hour ago 4,458 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4996343
McShane during his trial with the Crows.
Image: Adeleide Crows
McShane during his trial with the Crows.
McShane during his trial with the Crows.
Image: Adeleide Crows

CATHAL MCSHANE RETURNED to training with Tyrone last night after turning down a contract with AFL side Adelaide Crows following a 10-day trial last month.

The 24-year-old was offered a two-year international rookie B contract by the Crows, but announced his decision on Wednesday night to remain in Ireland and continue his inter-county career.

Speaking to BBC Northern Ireland yesterday, McShane revealed that a job offer by the Keystone Group helped persuade him to stay. 

“This career opportunity given to me by Keystone was a big deciding factor in me staying,” he said.

“We’re in a very fortunate position in Tyrone. Everyone knows I love putting on the red and white jersey of Tyrone. So those two things had a big bearing on me staying here and I’m looking forward to my future ahead.

“It was very close. Obviously, there’s deadlines in terms of decisions.

“It did come down to the wire in terms of the last day I had to make the decision.”

McShane had until Tuesday to make a call on his future and made his final decision on Monday.

“I knew what I wanted to do it was just seeing that through and making sure I made the right decision. I feel I have. I feel I have good opportunities on the field and off the field going forward.”

Asked about his time in Australia, McShane said: “It was something that I really enjoyed. I felt that I did really well when I was out there. The game was a new experience for me.

“The boys out there were really welcoming and the club made me feel very welcome but, again, once I came back to Ireland I knew that I had to weigh up my options and I had to see what was the best for me going forward in my future.”

Tyrone boss Mickey Harte was naturally pleased that his leading forward turned down the Aussie advances.

“I’d been talking to him regularly since he came home. It did look like he could be on his way.

“It was a good enough deal that he had out there. He was happy with it. We couldn’t be stopping him. We just wished he wouldn’t go. We believed we could give him something just as good at home here.

“He’s a serious players with serious ability and I think he will be able to show that (last season) wasn’t a flash in the pan.”

McShane is in the running to feature against Kerry this weekend in their Division 1 clash at Healy Park.

“I’m not too sure,” the Owen Roes clubman said of his potential involvement against the Kingdom.

“Obviously that’s exciting. The games in the league are very important for Tyrone and we want to be picking up enough points as possible.

“I guess getting back to training will be the first thing and we can go from there.”

