Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 25 November 2020
Cavan happy to play in Croke Park for All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin

There had been suggestions the game should be played at a neutral venue.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 25 Nov 2020, 3:29 PM
CAVAN HAVE ENDED speculation regarding the venue for next weekend’s All-Ireland semi final with Dublin by stating they are happy to play at Croke Park.

cavan-players-celebrate-beating-donegal Cavan players celebrating after Sunday's Ulster final success against Donegal. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Several media figures have suggested the game should be moved to a neutral venue, given the capacity of Croke Park is not a factor in staging a game that will be played behind closed doors. 

Ulster champions Cavan, however, have today issued a statement clarifying they are happy for the game to proceed at Croke Park. 

The game is fixed for Saturday week, 5 December, throwing in at 5.30pm. The winner will meet either Mayo or Tipperary in this year’s All-Ireland final.

a-view-of-croke-park Croke Park is set to host the game on Saturday 5 December. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The statement in full reads:

Cavan Co Board would like to clarify that they absolutely and categorically have never considered, nor, have they any intention of applying for a venue change for the upcoming All-Ireland Semi Final Fixture. We are honoured and look forward to playing the All Ireland Semi Final as is fixed by the CCC.”

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

