Cavan happy to play in Croke Park for All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin

CAVAN HAVE ENDED speculation regarding the venue for next weekend’s All-Ireland semi final with Dublin by stating they are happy to play at Croke Park.
Several media figures have suggested the game should be moved to a neutral venue, given the capacity of Croke Park is not a factor in staging a game that will be played behind closed doors.
Ulster champions Cavan, however, have today issued a statement clarifying they are happy for the game to proceed at Croke Park.
The game is fixed for Saturday week, 5 December, throwing in at 5.30pm. The winner will meet either Mayo or Tipperary in this year’s All-Ireland final.
The statement in full reads:
Cavan Co Board would like to clarify that they absolutely and categorically have never considered, nor, have they any intention of applying for a venue change for the upcoming All-Ireland Semi Final Fixture. We are honoured and look forward to playing the All Ireland Semi Final as is fixed by the CCC.”
