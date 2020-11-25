Cavan happy to play in Croke Park for All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin

CAVAN HAVE ENDED speculation regarding the venue for next weekend’s All-Ireland semi final with Dublin by stating they are happy to play at Croke Park.

Cavan players celebrating after Sunday's Ulster final success against Donegal. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Several media figures have suggested the game should be moved to a neutral venue, given the capacity of Croke Park is not a factor in staging a game that will be played behind closed doors.

Ulster champions Cavan, however, have today issued a statement clarifying they are happy for the game to proceed at Croke Park.

The game is fixed for Saturday week, 5 December, throwing in at 5.30pm. The winner will meet either Mayo or Tipperary in this year’s All-Ireland final.

Media Press Release. pic.twitter.com/CgUXU9d2Gy — Official Cavan GAA (@CavanCoBoardGaa) November 25, 2020

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Croke Park is set to host the game on Saturday 5 December. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The statement in full reads:

Cavan Co Board would like to clarify that they absolutely and categorically have never considered, nor, have they any intention of applying for a venue change for the upcoming All-Ireland Semi Final Fixture. We are honoured and look forward to playing the All Ireland Semi Final as is fixed by the CCC.”

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling.