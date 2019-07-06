Bagnall and Browne score 1-7 each as Kildare upset Dublin in Leinster minor football final

Kildare 2-21

Dublin 1-19

Robert Cribbin reports from Pairc Tailteann, Navan

KILDARE PUT IN a brilliant performance to edge Dublin in a pulsating Leinster Minor Football Final at Pairc Tailteann this afternoon.

Aaron Browne and Eoin Bagnall were top scorers for the winners with 1-7 each in an entertaining high scoring affair but in truth it was the ferociousness of their defence that really stood out.

Dublin had led by five points at one stage of the second half but Kildare battled back and extra-time goals from Eoin Bagnall and Aaron Browne put the seal on the win.

Kildare started the brighter as they went into a two point lead with points from Eoin Bagnall and Aaron Browne while a quick 21 yard free from Bagnall almost caught out Hugh O’Sullivan in the Dublin goal but he did brilliantly to push the effort round the post.

Tommy Gill of Kildare with Alex Rogers of Dublin. Source: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

Dublin soon found their groove with a 45 from Fionn Murray and they too almost found the net when Luke Swan cracked a shot off the crossbar.

Kildare wasted a couple of more chances with both Bagnall and Adam Conneely squandering attempts before Dublin kicked two ahead with frees from Murray and Ryan O’Dwyer following up on a score from play by Swan.

Points from Shane Flynn and Browne edged Kildare back in front but another Murray free brought the sides level for the second time at 0-5 apiece.

Play was then heavily disrupted with Dublin’s centre back Senan Forker suffering a heavy knock and the game was held up for a number of minutes.

Ten minutes were added on as a result and while Bagnall put Kildare in front after the Lillywhites messed up their fourth goal chance of the half Dublin kicked on with points from Murray and O’Dwyer.

Murray had a goal chance saved by Cian Burke during that period aswell and although Bagnall kicked another free for Kildare it was Dublin who took a narrow 0-8 to 0-7 advantage into the break.

Dublin had the ideal start to the second period when after Luke Swan got away he squared for Alex Rodgers and although the corner forward palmed a shot off the bar, Swan was there to bury past Cian Burke.

Alex Rodgers followed up moments later with a fine individual score and the Dubs had all of a sudden broke five points clear.

Dublin went scoreless for fifteen minutes though and Kildare took advantage as they reeled the lead in with points from Browne, Bagnall, Kevin Eustace and impact sub Mikey Delahunty.

Kevin Eustace and Aaron Browne lift the Fr Larry Murphy Cup. Source: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

A Murray free helped Dublin retake the lead but Kildare were relentless and they looked like they would seal the title when two points from play by Browne had them leading entering stoppage time.

Dublin to their credit didn’t throw in the towel though and fittingly Murray equalised with practically the last kick of the game as the game went to extra-time.

After being denied once Colin Ward’s Kildare side weren’t to be ousted again and they immediately made hay in the extra period with 1-3 on the bounce as a brilliantly taken Eoin Bagnall goal came before himself, Browne and sub Eoin Meehan added on points.

Dublin replied with points from Murray and Luke Curran but Kildare all but put the seal on the result when great work from Meehan put Browne in the clear and the Celbridge man made no mistake in finding the net to give Kildare a six point buffer at the change of ends.

That became an eight point lead when Flynn and Bagnall extended their tallies and although Dublin got a penalty minutes later Cian Burke denied Ryan O’Dwyer in style.

Kildare finished off with scores from Browne and Eoin Meehan as they captured their first Minor Crown in three years.

Scorers for Kildare: Eoin Bagnall 1-7 (0-6fs), Aaron Browne 1-7, Shane Flynn 0-3, Eoin Meehan 0-2, Mikey Delahunty 0-1, Kevin Eustace 0-1.

Scorers for Dublin: Fionn Murray 0-11 (0-8fs, 0-1 45), Luke Swan 1-1, Ryan O’Dwyer 0-3 (0-2fs), Luke Curran 0-2, Robbie Bolger 0-1, Alex Rogers 0-1.

Kildare

1. Cian Burke (Clane)

2. Mark Maguire (Naas)

3. Conan Boran (Eadestown)

4. Tommy Gill (Carbury)

5. PJ Cullen (St.Laurences

6. Oisin O’Rourke (Athy)

7. Jack Quinn (Leixlip)

8. Shane Flynn (Balyna)

9. Kevin Eustace (St.Laurences)

10. Aaron Browne (Celbridge)

11. Ciaran O’Brien (Kilcullen)

12. Eoin Bagnall (Aylmer Gaels)

13. Oisin Milmoe (Carbury)

14. Adam Conneely (Two Mile House)

15. Aedan Boyle (Balyna).

Substitutes:

24. Dan Woulfe (Naas) for Milmoe 36 mins

21. Mikey Delahunty (Abbey Rangers) for O’Brien 42 mins

18. Ryan Comeau (Balyna) for O’Rourke 50 mins

23. Eoin Meehan (Moorefield) For Woulfe 55 mins

20. Matthew Whelan (Naas) for Boyle 63 mins.

19. Mikey Spillane (Athy) for Conneely 69 mins

17. Joel Kavanagh (Kilcullen) for Maguire (Black Card) 70 mins

22. Luke Gorman (St.Laurences) for Eustace 74 mins

Dublin

1. Hugh O’Sullivan (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

2. Conor Tyrell (St Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh)

3. Ben Millist (Ballinteer St John’s)

4. Conor Archer (Naomh Mearnog)

5. Kieran Conroy (St Pat’s, Donabate)

6. Senan Forker (Castleknock)

7. Jack Lundy (Ballinteer St John’s)

8. David O’Dowd (Cuala)

9. Luke Murphy-Guinane (Naomh Olaf)

10. Ryan O’Dwyer (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

11. Luke Swan (Castleknock)

12. Fionn Murray (Thomas Davis)

13. Alex Rogers (Clann Mhuire)

14. Ross Keogh (St Sylvester’s)

15. Sean Kinsella (Fingal Ravens).

Substitutes:

19. Alex Watson (Castleknock) for Millist 20 mins

18. Ben Harding (Castleknock) for Forker 35 mins

23. Robbie Bolger (Ballymun Kickhams) for Kinsella 36 mins

24. Dara Fagan (Clontarf) for O’Dwyer 47 mins

22. Tom Brennan (Na Fianna) for Keogh 47 mins

20. Harry Colclough (Ballyboden St.Endas) for Lundy 51 mins)

21. Luke Curran (Westmanstown Gaels) for O’Dowd 60 mins

Referee: David Hickey (Carlow)

