Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 18 May 2021
Cavani welcomes Man Utd fans back to Old Trafford with wonder goal in Fulham draw

Joe Bryan all too easily directed home Bobby De Cordova-Reid’s cross as Fulham replied.

By Press Association Tuesday 18 May 2021, 8:25 PM
Manchester United's Edinson Cavani scores the first goal of the game.
Image: PA
Image: PA

EDINSON CAVANI WELCOMED fans back to Old Trafford in style but Fulham cancelled out the Manchester United striker’s spectacular long-range effort on a night when anti-Glazer sentiments were made loud and clear.

It had been 436 days since supporters last stepped inside the ground due to the coronavirus pandemic and the 10,000 in attendance for the Red Devils’ final home game of the season produced a remarkable atmosphere.

Returning fans, many donning green and gold scarves and placards, let their anger at the owners known on Tuesday, when Cavani lit up an ultimately-frustrating 1-1 Premier League draw with an incredible goal on his first appearance in front of United fans.

The 34-year-old showed superb skill and awareness to aim a 35-yard effort over backpedalling Fulham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, with the goal given the green light by the video assistant referee despite an offside call.

There was a similarly narrow decision that went Fulham’s way as they eked out a late equaliser, with Joe Bryan all too easily directing home Bobby De Cordova-Reid’s cross as United missed the chance to wrap up second.

That equaliser underlined the need for reinforcement this summer and fans underlined their desire for change by making their displeasure at the owners, particularly co-chairman Joel Glazer, clear after 14 months away.

About the author:

Press Association

