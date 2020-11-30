BE PART OF THE TEAM

United's Cavani could face disciplinary charge for using racial term on Instagram

The Uruguayan striker replied to a message of congratulations following his two goals against Southampton.

By Press Association Monday 30 Nov 2020, 7:50 AM
1 hour ago
Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring yesterday.
Image: Mike Hewitt
Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring yesterday.
Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring yesterday.
Image: Mike Hewitt

EDINSON CAVANI COULD find himself in trouble with the football authorities after using a racial term on social media.

The Uruguayan striker inspired Manchester United’s comeback 3-2 victory over Southampton with two goals after coming off the bench.

Replying to a message of congratulations on Instagram, Cavani used the Spanish term ‘negrito’, which translates as ‘black’.

United stressed that the word was clearly used in an affectionate manner and has different connotations in South America, where Cavani is from. 

The club said the 33-year-old had been made aware such terms are perceived very differently in the UK and he subsequently deleted the post.

The Football Association issued guidelines ahead of this season clamping down on racist and discriminatory language and behaviour, with offences on social media carrying a minimum three-game ban.

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva and Dele Alli of Tottenham were both suspended for one match last season after posts that breached FA guidelines.

