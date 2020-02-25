This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 25 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Champions Christians see off Rockwell challenge to return to Munster showpiece

CBC Cork await the winners of Wednesday’s semi-final between their cross-town rivals PBC and Limerick’s St Munchin’s.

By Andrew Horgan Tuesday 25 Feb 2020, 4:39 PM
39 minutes ago 870 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5021489
Jack Morehead dots down for CBC.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Jack Morehead dots down for CBC.
Jack Morehead dots down for CBC.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Christian Brothers College 22

Rockwell College 10

Andrew Horgan reports from Musgrave Park

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS CHRISTIAN Brothers College are through to the final of the Clayton Hotel Munster Schools Senior Cup after they saw off the challenge of Rockwell College at Musgrave Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Rockwell were looking to return to the final for the first time since 2015, when they defeated Ardscoil Rís 23-13 to land the cup for the 26th time in their illustrious history.

After a strong start to proceedings here, they finally got on the board in the ninth minute when Peter Wall powered over in the corner for the game’s first try.

Christians, champions a record 30 times, were hoping to do their part in potentially setting up a repeat of last year’s all-Cork final with Presentation Brothers College who play St Munchin’s in the other semi-final on Wednesday afternoon, and they edged in front moments later.

jack-morehead-is-congratulated-by-teammates-after-scoring-a-try Morehead is congratulated by his team-mates. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Cian Whooley’s incisive kick over the top broke perfectly for Jack Morehead and the number 12 gathered possession before touching down under the crossbar, giving George Coomber an easy conversion.

Whooley was again involved moments later as the Cork school extended their advantage to 14-5 just past the midway point in the first half.

The out-half dummied and skipped past a number of challenges which allowed him to cleverly hand it off to the on-running Andrew O’Mahony who eventually made his way across the line for a fine score.

cian-whooley-and-luke-fogarty Cian Whooley on the burst. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Coomber curled over a stunning conversion that initially seemed to be going well wide, and he added a penalty late in the half to give his side a 17-5 lead at the interval.

The Cork school all but officially confirmed their place in the showpiece occasion shortly after the restart thanks to a try from the impressive Ronan O’Sullivan but the Tipp side fought until the end and reduced the arrears through Tom Tobin late in the game.

ronan-osullivan-and-adam-maher Ronan O'Sullivan takes on Adam Maher. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Scorers for Christian Brothers College:

Tries: Jack Morehead, Andrew O’Mahony and Ronan O’Sullivan
Cons: George Coomber (2)
Pens: George Coomber

Scorers for Rockwell College:

Tries: Peter Wall and Tom Tobin

CHRISTIAN BROTHERS COLLEGE: Johnny Murphy, Aaron Leahy, George Coomber, Jack Morehead, David Kiely, Cian Whooley, Andrew O’Mahony, Alex O’Regan, Luke McAuliffe, Corey Hanlon, Robbie Kelleher, Jason Aherne, Patrick McBarron, Ronan O’Sullivan, Finn Mac Flannchadha

Replacements: Alan McDonald, Andrew Treacy, James Morrison, Conor Lavin, Mark O’Connor and Shane Buckley

ROCKWELL COLLEGE: Joshua O’Dwyer, Peter Wall, Sam Tarleton, Alan Flannery, Tom Tobin, John O’Sullivan, Adam Maher, Dylan Foley, Dean Fanning, Matthew Burke, Luke Fogarty, Brian O’Dea, Cathal Kelly, Richard Anglim, Liam Shine

Replacements: Kevin Grogan and Michael Mulligan

Referee: Kieran Barry (MAR)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Andrew Horgan
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie