Celtic's clash with Aberdeen postponed due to waterlogged pitch

CELTIC’S SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP clash away to Aberdeen this evening has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The decision was made after a pitch inspection at Pittodrie Stadium at 4pm.

Advertisement

“Prolonged rain over the last few weeks has made the pitch heavy,” Aberdeen posted on X earlier in the day.

“The groundstaff have been working tirelessly to get it ready but there is an area of the surface at the Merkland end that is causing concern.”

A match official “called the game off in the interests of player safety,” read an update following the pitch inspection.

Details for the rearranged fixture will be announced in due course.

Dundee FC and Motherwell’s match at Dens Park has also been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Rangers face Kilmarnock at Ibrox in one of the three games proceeding.

The Gers will try to close the gap on leaders Hearts to just three points following their defeat to St Mirren last night. Martin O’Neill’s Celtic are level on points with their Glasgow rivals.