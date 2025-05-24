Advertisement
Celtic stunned as Aberdeen claim Scottish Cup in penalty shootout

Dons win 4-3 on spot kicks to deny Brendan Rodgers another domestic treble.
5.56pm, 24 May 2025
ABERDEEN HAVE DENIED Celtic a domestic treble after winning the Scottish Cup in a dramatic penalty shootout.

The Dons triumphed 4-3 on spot kicks after coming from one goal down in normal time to force extra time…

More to follow…

