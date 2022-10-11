Membership : Access or Sign Up
Celtic fined over 'provocative' anti-monarchy banners at Champions League game

The inflammatory messages were displayed during the clash of the Hoops and Shakhtar Donetsk.

By Press Association Tuesday 11 Oct 2022, 11:24 AM
Celtic Park [file photo].
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

CELTIC HAVE BEEN fined over “provocative” anti-monarchy banners displayed by their fans at a Champions League match last month less than a week after the Queen’s death.

One banner spotted among the Hoops’ section of the ground in their match against Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland on 14 September stated ‘F*** the crown’.

Another read ‘Sorry For Your Loss Michael Fagan,’ a reference to a man who broke into the Queen’s bedroom in 1982.

The Scottish champions have been fined 15,000 euros (just over £13,000) by UEFA’s control, ethics and disciplinary body over what was described as “a message not fit for a sporting event (ie a provocative banner)”.

Celtic were also fined 4,250 euros (£3,733) for the lighting of fireworks at a home Champions League match against Real Madrid on 6 September.

