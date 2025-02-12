The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Late Maeda goal gives Celtic faint hope ahead of Champions League second leg
A LATE Daizen Maeda goal kept alive Celtic’s faint hopes of Champions League progress as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in tonight’s first leg.
Michael Olise and Harry Kane were on target for the visitors.
More to follow
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Adam Idah as it stands UEFA Champions League Report Soccer Bayern Munich Celtic