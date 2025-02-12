Advertisement
Celtic's Daizen Maeda (left) celebrates with Alistair Johnston after scoring. Alamy Stock Photo
Late Maeda goal gives Celtic faint hope ahead of Champions League second leg

A Harry Kane effort helped Bayern beat the Scottish champions.
9.56pm, 12 Feb 2025
A LATE Daizen Maeda goal kept alive Celtic’s faint hopes of Champions League progress as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in tonight’s first leg.

Michael Olise and Harry Kane were on target for the visitors.

