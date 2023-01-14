Maeda and Giakoumakis on target as Celtic reach league cup final

Celtic 2-0 Kilmarnock

GOALS FROM DAIZEN Maeda and Giorgos Giakoumakis took Celtic into the Viaplay Cup final with a 2-0 victory over valiant Kilmarnock at Hampden Park.

Japan international Maeda knew little about it when the ball bounced off his chest a few yards from goal in the 18th minute following an Aaron Mooy free-kick.

The holders had two goals chalked off by VAR for offside after the break which kept Derek McInnes’s side in touch.

However, second-half substitute Giakoumakis – tipped to be on his way out of Parkhead – grabbed a second in the fifth minute of six added minutes to finish off a Killie side who had put in a determined display in the swirling wind and rain before coming up short against the Scottish champions.

Ange Postecoglou’s side will face either Rangers or Aberdeen in the final, with that last-four game taking place at the national stadium on Sunday.

Killie striker Kyle Lafferty returned from his 10-game ban for being caught using sectarian language on video but he would inadvertently contribute to the opening Hoops goal.

When midfielder Mooy swung a free-kick into the box from the right, Lafferty’s attempted clearance from inside the six-yard box came off the chest of Maeda and into the net.

Celtic’s second came at the death when Giakoumakis tapped the ball into an empty net after Walker spilled a shot from fellow Hoops substitute David Turnbull.