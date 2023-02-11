Celtic keep treble bid on track with Scottish Cup win over St Mirren

Celtic 5-1 St Mirren

TREBLE-CHASING CELTIC stormed into the Scottish Cup quarter-finals with a 5-1 win over St Mirren after a late flurry of goals at Parkhead.

Tireless forward Daizen Maeda opened the scoring from close range in the 16th minute but the visitors, the only domestic side to beat Celtic this season, showed some spirit and ambition.

However, substitute Reo Hatate netted from the penalty spot in the 76th minute after Buddies defender Richard Taylor was sent off by referee Steven McLean for conceding the VAR-confirmed spot-kick with a hand to prevent a certain goal.

Fellow sub Oh Hyeon-gyu slammed in his first Celtic goal in the 80th minute before Stephen Robinson’s side reduced the deficit with a Mark O’Hara penalty.

Ange Postecoglou’s side, as always, kept going and substitute Matt O’Riley fired in from the edge of the box before Hatate added a fifth with a similarly impressive strike in added time.