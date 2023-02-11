Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Steve Welsh/PA Celtic’s Daizen Maeda, right, celebrates with Aaron Mooy after opening the scoring against St Mirren.
# Cupdate
Celtic keep treble bid on track with Scottish Cup win over St Mirren
Substitute Reo Hatate scored twice to send the Hoops into the quarter-finals.
599
0
35 minutes ago

Celtic 5-1 St Mirren

TREBLE-CHASING CELTIC stormed into the Scottish Cup quarter-finals with a 5-1 win over St Mirren after a late flurry of goals at Parkhead.

Tireless forward Daizen Maeda opened the scoring from close range in the 16th minute but the visitors, the only domestic side to beat Celtic this season, showed some spirit and ambition.

However, substitute Reo Hatate netted from the penalty spot in the 76th minute after Buddies defender Richard Taylor was sent off by referee Steven McLean for conceding the VAR-confirmed spot-kick with a hand to prevent a certain goal.

Fellow sub Oh Hyeon-gyu slammed in his first Celtic goal in the 80th minute before Stephen Robinson’s side reduced the deficit with a Mark O’Hara penalty.

Ange Postecoglou’s side, as always, kept going and substitute Matt O’Riley fired in from the edge of the box before Hatate added a fifth with a similarly impressive strike in added time.

Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring

Become a Member

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     