ADAM IDAH GREW up wanting to hurl for Cork down the Páirc.

Now, he will get to do the next best thing when he lines out for Celtic at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The Leeside venue will host the inaugural ‘Cork Super Cup’ when the Scottish champions face Cork City on 8 July.

In his childhood, hurling with Douglas was Idah’s number one sport before his move to Norwich City came about in 2017.

“I didn’t actually want to move over to England when I was younger,” said Idah, “I wanted to stay and play hurling. But I think it worked out well in the end!

“I still love hurling and keep in touch with it. To have a puck about here today was amazing.

“It’s a lot more aggressive than football,” he explained to one Scottish reporter. “Even me watching the games now, I’m like, wow, I don’t know how I used to do that.”

Idah won a few athletics titles at the Páirc in his younger days and made his name with College Corinthians, but never thought he would get to play in his home city again.

“I haven’t played in Cork since I was 15 down in the Cross and I didn’t think I’d ever come back and play here.

“Back in the day, no one would’ve thought that would happen with a soccer match here but it’s a great chance for all of us.

“I didn’t ever think I’d play in Páirc Uí Chaoimh so to do it for Celtic will be amazing.

“To have the Cork fans and the Celtic fans, it’ll be a bit of a strange one because I think everyone will be supporting both sides. It’ll be a fantastic day. The whole game is really exciting.”

Celtic FC player Adam Idah, Cork hurler Rob Downey and Cork City’s Cathal O’Sullivan. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Before then, Idah will be back on Ireland duty for the Nations League relegation play-offs against Bulgaria.

“I missed the last camp but I’ve been speaking to Heimir and Sheasy quite a few times so I’m really looking forward to meeting them all again.

“Hopefully now we can get some good results going. It’s been a tough couple of years and it’s been hard for us but we’ve got a good group of lads and the new staff that have come in have been brilliant.”

Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Idah feels the squad need to build that winning feeling and sees the Bulgarian double-header as key ahead of the World Cup qualifiers later this year.

“It’d be massive for us. The last three or four years, the results haven’t been great. We know that ourselves.

“For us to change that mentality and focus on winning games will be massive for us. It’s two huge games coming up.

“It’s really difficult when you go through a period of losing games and it’s hard to switch that to a winning mentality.

“Having a fresh start and some new players coming in and the staff there, we’ve got a good core now so hopefully we can get off to a good start.”