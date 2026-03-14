Czech striker Cvancara spot on again as Celtic beat Motherwell after late VAR drama

Celtic 3

Motherwell 1

TOMAS CVANCARA CONVERTED another crucial penalty as a major VAR intervention helped Celtic come from behind to beat Motherwell 3-1.

The Czech striker followed up his Scottish Cup shoot-out winner at Ibrox with Celtic’s second goal in the 72nd minute after Emmanuel Longelo had been dismissed for a challenge on Daizen Maeda as the Japan forward headed wide from a corner.

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Referee John Beaton had initially given a goal kick but a lengthy look at the VAR monitor at the behest of Kevin Clancy changed the complexion of the game.

Both sides had netted in the first half courtesy of some high pressing, Motherwell through Elijah Just.

Yang Hyun-jun quickly levelled and the winger rounded off the scoring as the 10 men took risks.

Celtic moved two points behind Hearts before the leaders face Kilmarnock in the late kick-off.

Liam Scales played the full game for the Hoops. The Wicklow defender is suspended for Ireland’s upcoming World Cup play-off away to Czechia. Cvancara will be pushing for a recall for the hosts, having been overlooked in November.