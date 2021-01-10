BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Sunday 10 January 2021
Advertisement

Celtic confirm positive Covid case following controversial Dubai trip

The squad were tested upon their return to Glasgow after spending six days in the United Arab Emirates.

By AFP Sunday 10 Jan 2021, 5:33 PM
55 minutes ago 2,023 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5321447
File photo of the Celtic team.
Image: PA
File photo of the Celtic team.
File photo of the Celtic team.
Image: PA

CELTIC HAVE CONFIRMED that one of their players has tested positive for coronavirus after the club returned from a controversial training camp in Dubai.

The Scottish Premiership champions’ squad were tested upon their return to Glasgow after spending six days in the United Arab Emirates, a trip which was questioned by Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

“Celtic today confirmed that one player has recorded a positive test for Covid-19. Clearly the player will receive all our care and full support,” Celtic said in a statement.

“All other members of our squad, management team and backroom squad are negative.”

Scotland is under a nationwide lockdown to try and ease soaring infection rates of the virus with only essential travel permitted.

Elite sports teams are though allowed to travel for matches and training. 

Earlier this week, Sturgeon queried the need for a mid-season training camp given the restrictions and said pictures emerging from the trip raised doubts over whether social distancing guidelines were being adhered to.

Celtic insisted that they had received Scottish government approval for the trip to go ahead.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The club’s assistant manager John Kennedy admitted on Saturday that a picture of manager Neil Lennon and captain Scott Brown on sun loungers with pints of beer next to them painted a “bleak picture”.

“If there’s any error in that, we try to eradicate that or fix it, and that’s what we did. The picture maybe paints a bleak picture but we have got to move on from that,” said Kennedy.

“The government and the SFA have said there is not really a case to answer, we have submitted what we need to, and they are content with that, so we just have to concentrate on moving forward now.”

Celtic face Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership on Monday.

 © – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie