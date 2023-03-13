Advertisement
# Old Firm
Rangers and Celtic to meet in Scottish Cup semi-final showdown
Falkirk will take on Inverness in the other semi.
46 minutes ago

HOLDERS RANGERS WILL take on Celtic in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup next month.

League One side Falkirk, who beat Ayr United 2-1, will face another Championship side Inverness in the other last-four tie.

The Highland club were initially knocked out of the competition by Queen’s Park in the fourth round before the Glasgow outfit were ejected for fielding an ineligible player.

Inverness won the trophy for the first time in 2015 when they beat Falkirk in the final.

Celtic beat Rangers in last month’s Viaplay Cup final at Hampden Park.

Falkirk booked their place in the semi-finals after substitute Kai Kennedy’s late strike earned them a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Ayr United on Monday.

Press Association
