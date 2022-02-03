Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Thursday 3 February 2022
Advertisement

'The kind of leader people follow' - Celtic star lauded for playing through pain

Ange Postecoglou hailed Callum McGregor for his display during the win over Rangers.

By Press Association Thursday 3 Feb 2022, 10:01 AM
1 hour ago 1,940 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5672127
Celtic's Callum McGregor applauds the fans.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Celtic's Callum McGregor applauds the fans.
Celtic's Callum McGregor applauds the fans.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ANGE POSTECOGLOU hailed Celtic captain Callum McGregor for playing through the pain barrier in the 3-0 win over Rangers which took them top of the cinch Premiership.

The Scotland midfielder sustained a facial injury against Alloa in the Hoops’ Scottish Cup tie last month but donned a protective mask to return for the Old Firm game at Parkhead where the Hoops hit top form.

Reo Hatate marked his debut in the fixture by grabbing a stunning first-half brace before Liel Abada added a third to have the points secured by half-time with Celtic leapfrogging their city rivals to sit one point clear at the summit.

Celtic boss Postecoglou said: “It is a credit to the whole group the way they have gone about tackling every challenge this season.

“They haven’t allowed anyone as an individual to feel they are not part of something and Callum was outstanding again, the fact that he even played tonight, he is the kind of leader people follow.

“It is a credit to him, he never ruled himself out from the first day, he knew how important this game was.

“We have significant absences but he trained on Tuesday and we had a chat with him and he was going to play.

“He said I am going to play, I am fine, no problems. A lot of players wouldn’t have.”

Postecoglou played down Celtic’s move to the top of the table.

He said: “Being in top spot is a sign of our progression, absolutely, because we lost three of the first five or six so we know how the Scottish Premiership works.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“We had to be almost perfect to get to where we are now.

“We have been under pressure for a long time but it’s testament to the players’ character and the spirit they’ve got that they haven’t let that affect them.

“They haven’t looked at the table and the points and they won’t now.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie