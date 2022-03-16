Poll: Who do you think will win today's Champion Chase at Cheltenham?

Energuneme and Shishkin in action at Ascot in January.

ALL EYES TURN to the Champion Chase today, the feature race on Day Two of the Cheltenham Festival.

The focus is on Shishkin and Energumene after the brilliant contest that unfolded when that pair raced in January at Ascot for the Clarence House Chase. On that occasion Nicky Henderson saw Shishkin just prevail against the Willie Mullins challenger Energumene.

Shishin is the favourite here after also triumphing at Cheltenham in the 2020 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and the 2021 Arkle Challenge Trophy. Can Energumene reverse that last result?

What of Chacun Pour Soi, third-placed last year and a multiple Grade 1 winner? There is also the 2021 runner-up Nube Negra, 2021 winner Put The Kettle On and 2020 victor Politologue.

And yet this seems to boil down to a race for supremacy between Shishkin and Energumene.

