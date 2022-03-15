Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 2°C Tuesday 15 March 2022
Advertisement

Poll: Who do you think will win today’s Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham?

Can Honeysuckle deliver again?

By The42 Team Tuesday 15 Mar 2022, 7:00 AM
39 minutes ago 453 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5711082
Rachael Blackmore and Honeysuckle after the recent Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Rachael Blackmore and Honeysuckle after the recent Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown.
Rachael Blackmore and Honeysuckle after the recent Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

IT’S CHAMPION HURDLE day as the 2022 Cheltenham Festival begins today.

There’s plenty focus on the favourite Honeysuckle, last year’s champion for Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore, and still unbeaten after 14 races.

With further wins this season in the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse and the Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown, can Honeysuckle be stopped?

The challengers come in the form of last year’s Supreme winner Appreciate It for Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott’s Teahupoo.

2020 winner Epatante for Nicky Henderson and Adagio for David Pipe look the best placed for the UK runners.

But who do you think will win?

Let us know what you think.


Poll Results:

Honeysuckle (173)
Appreciate It (34)
Teahupoo (10)
Epatante (8)
Adagio (4)
Other (4)






SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie