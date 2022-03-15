Poll: Who do you think will win today’s Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham?

IT’S CHAMPION HURDLE day as the 2022 Cheltenham Festival begins today.
There’s plenty focus on the favourite Honeysuckle, last year’s champion for Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore, and still unbeaten after 14 races.
With further wins this season in the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse and the Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown, can Honeysuckle be stopped?
The challengers come in the form of last year’s Supreme winner Appreciate It for Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott’s Teahupoo.
2020 winner Epatante for Nicky Henderson and Adagio for David Pipe look the best placed for the UK runners.
But who do you think will win?
Let us know what you think.
Poll Results:
DIFFERENTLY
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.Become a Member
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS