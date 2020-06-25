This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Thursday 25 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New dates announced for completion of 2019/20 Champions Cup season

The 2020/21 season of European rugby is now due to start on 11/12/13 December.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 25 Jun 2020, 10:25 AM
1 hour ago 2,141 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5132612

EPCR HAS CONFIRMED new dates for the postponed knock-out stage matches in the 2019/20 Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup.

The Covid-19 lockdown forced the postponement of the fixtures, including Leinster’s Champions Cup quarter-final clash against Saracens and Ulster’s visit to Toulouse in the same competition.

jonathan-sexton-celebrates-his-try-which-was-later-disallowed Johnny Sexton's Leinster are set to face Saracens in the quarter-finals. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The European quarter-finals are now due to take place on the weekend of 18/19/20 September, with the semi-finals following on the weekend of 25/26/27 September.

Exact fixture dates, venues, kick-off times and TV coverage will be announced in the near future, says EPCR.

The Champions Cup final is set to take place in Marseille on Saturday 17 October, with the Challenge Cup decider the evening before, although EPCR underlines that “the situation is under review in light of public gathering and international travel restrictions which might be in place at the time of the finals.

“EPCR and the local organising committee in Marseille intend to clarify the position regarding the finals, including details of ticket refunds where applicable, as soon as possible.”

EPCR’s plan is for the new 2020/21 seasons of the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup to kick-off on the weekend of 11/12/13 December.

The body also confirmed again that a 24-club Heineken Champions Cup with eight representatives from each of the Pro14, Top 14 and Premiership is being considered as one of the options for next season as a result of “widespread fixture disruption” caused by the Covid-19 crisis.

This format would be used “only on an exceptional basis” and EPCR says an official announcement regarding formats will be made once all discussions are concluded.

*****

New EPCR dates:

Quarter-finals: weekend of 18/19/20 September

Semi-finals: weekend of 25/26/27 September

Challenge Cup final: Friday 16 October

Heineken Champions Cup final: Saturday 17 October

Start of 2020/21 season: weekend of 11/12/13 December

*****

2019/20 Champions Cup quarter-final draw:

Clermont v Racing 92, Stade Marcel-Michelin

Toulouse v Ulster, Le Stadium

Exeter v Northampton, Sandy Park

Leinster v Saracens, Aviva Stadium.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie