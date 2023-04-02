Advertisement
Dan Sheridan/INPHO Leinster's Jimmy O'Brien and Leinster's James Lowe.
# Friday Night Lights
Leinster to host Leicester on Good Friday as Champions Cup quarter-final details confirmed
Tickets for the game go on general sale tomorrow.
1 hour ago

LEINSTER’S CHAMPIONS CUP quarter-final meeting with Leicester Tigers has been confirmed for Good Friday, with the game set for an 8pm kick-off at Aviva Stadium.

The province booked their place in the last eight with a convincing defeat of Ulster on Saturday, while Leicester beat Edinburgh at Welford Road on Friday.

And EPCR have now confirmed the details for all quarter-final fixtures following today’s final round of 16 games.

Leinster’s meeting with the Tigers will kick-off the weekend’s Champions Cup action on Friday night, and will be live on RTÉ and BT Sport.

Leinster season ticket holders can pre-order tickets for the fixture now, before general sale opens tomorrow. The Aviva Stadium is expected to be at a reduced capacity for the game, in the region of 27,000, although that could change in the event of exceptional demand.

On Saturday, five-time winners Toulouse will host the Cell C Sharks, before Exeter Chiefs welcome the DHL Stormers to Sandy Park.

The final quarter-final tie sees defending champions La Rochelle welcome Saracens to the Stade Marcel Deflandre on Sunday. 

Should Leinster advance to the semi-finals, they will welcome the winners of the Toulouse v Sharks quarter-final to Dublin on the weekend of 28-30 April. 

Champions Cup quarter-finals

(all kick-offs Irish time)

Friday, 7 April

Leinster v Leicester
Aviva Stadium, 8pm

Saturday, 8 April

Toulouse v Sharks
Stade Ernest Wallon, 3pm

Exeter v Stormers
Sandy Park, 5.30pm

Sunday, 9 April

La Rochelle v Saracens
Stade Marcel Deflandre, 3pm

