Leinster to host Leicester on Good Friday as Champions Cup quarter-final details confirmed

LEINSTER’S CHAMPIONS CUP quarter-final meeting with Leicester Tigers has been confirmed for Good Friday, with the game set for an 8pm kick-off at Aviva Stadium.

The province booked their place in the last eight with a convincing defeat of Ulster on Saturday, while Leicester beat Edinburgh at Welford Road on Friday.

And EPCR have now confirmed the details for all quarter-final fixtures following today’s final round of 16 games.

Leinster’s meeting with the Tigers will kick-off the weekend’s Champions Cup action on Friday night, and will be live on RTÉ and BT Sport.

Leinster season ticket holders can pre-order tickets for the fixture now, before general sale opens tomorrow. The Aviva Stadium is expected to be at a reduced capacity for the game, in the region of 27,000, although that could change in the event of exceptional demand.

YOUR QUARTER-FINAL FIXTURES 🤩



Who'll make the last 4??#HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/5D2FxWQ3YY — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) April 2, 2023

On Saturday, five-time winners Toulouse will host the Cell C Sharks, before Exeter Chiefs welcome the DHL Stormers to Sandy Park.

The final quarter-final tie sees defending champions La Rochelle welcome Saracens to the Stade Marcel Deflandre on Sunday.

Should Leinster advance to the semi-finals, they will welcome the winners of the Toulouse v Sharks quarter-final to Dublin on the weekend of 28-30 April.

Champions Cup quarter-finals

(all kick-offs Irish time)

Friday, 7 April

Leinster v Leicester

Aviva Stadium, 8pm

Saturday, 8 April

Toulouse v Sharks

Stade Ernest Wallon, 3pm

Exeter v Stormers

Sandy Park, 5.30pm

Sunday, 9 April

La Rochelle v Saracens

Stade Marcel Deflandre, 3pm

