Messi, Ronaldo and five Liverpool players nominated for Champions League awards

By The42 Team Thursday 8 Aug 2019, 4:13 PM
1 hour ago 2,071 Views 2 Comments
Lionel Messi celebrates his stunning free-kick against Liverpool in last season's Champions League.
Image: Adam Davy
LIONEL MESSI, CRISTIANO Ronaldo and five Liverpool players have been shortlisted for 2018-19 Champions League positional awards. 

Liverpool defeated Tottenham in the Champions League final and have seen goalkeeper Alisson, defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, midfielder Jordan Henderson and forward Sadio Mane named among the contenders in their respective categories.

Tottenham also have representation through keeper Hugo Lloris and midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Barcelona superstar Messi, who was the top scorer in last season’s competition with 12 goals, will vie with Mane and old adversary Ronaldo for the forward award.

Midfielder Frenkie de Jong and defender Matthijs de Ligt – who are now at Barcelona and Juventus respectively – were also nominated after playing pivotal roles in Ajax’s run to the semi-finals.

The awards will be presented during the 2019-20 Champions League group stage draw in Monaco on Thursday 29 August.

The shortlisting jury comprised the coaches of the 32 clubs from last season’s group stage and journalists from each of Uefa’s 55 member associations.

Elsewhere, Eden Hazard, Olivier Giroud and Luka Jovic – once of Eintracht Frankfurt and now of Real Madrid – have been nominated for the Europa League’s Player of the Season award. 

The full list of nominees for 2018-19 Champions League position awards is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur); Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona).
 
Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax, now Juventus), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool).
 
Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (Ajax, now Barcelona), Christian Eriksen (Tottenham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).
 
Forwards: Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus).

