Lamine Yamal breaks Newcastle’s hearts with stoppage-time penalty

Newcastle 1-1 Barcelona

LAMINE YAMAL DENIED Newcastle a priceless victory with the final kick of the game as Barcelona snatched a draw which sends them into next week’s return as favourites to make the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Spain international struck from the penalty spot in the sixth minutes of added time to cancel out Harvey Barnes’ 86th-minute opener after substitute Dani Olmo had been tripped by defender Malick Thiaw.

A 1-1 draw was harsh on the Magpies, who had enjoyed the better of the game and looked to have grabbed a precious advantage to take to the Nou Camp next Wednesday evening in front of Tino Asprilla, whose hat-trick in a 3-2 victory over Barca in the same competition in 1997 remains one of the most famous nights in the Tyneside club’s history.

Eddie Howe’s men were left to lick their wounds but when the dust settles, they will be able to reflect upon a performance which made life distinctly uncomfortable for the five-time winners, who knew they were in a game on the night and will have to steel themselves for more of the same on their own pitch.

Just how different things might have been had Anthony Gordon not been reduced to the role of substitute by illness his side will never know, but his absence prompted head coach Eddie Howe to make a big decision when he asked Will Osula, rather than big-money signings Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa, to replace him.

Osula might have got the hosts off to the perfect start after being played in behind the visitors’ defence by Lewis Hall’s sixth-minute pass, but he delayed his shot and Gerard Martin recovered to block his attempt.

Barcelona started to make an impression as wide men Yamal and Raphinha worked their way into the game and Pedri began to dictate from the middle of the field, and Dan Burn was relieved to see the ball roll wide of Aaron Ramsdale’s far post after he had got a foot to Raphinha’s 21st-minute cross.

Ramsdale tipped Yamal’s drive into the side-netting two minutes later, but Osula headed just over from Anthony Elanga’s cross after Burn had picked out Kieran Trippier with a raking crossfield pass.

Elanga saw a speculative 33rd-minute effort saved comfortably, but Fermin Lopez whipped a snap-shot straight into Ramsdale’s arms three minutes later as Barca responded.

Garcia picked off Elanga’s inviting 57th-minute cross after Osula played him in behind Pau Cubarsi and then tried to get on the end of his ball, and Barnes forced a save from the keeper seconds later.

Robert Lewandowski steered Raphinha’s 66th-minute cross just wide at full stretch after the Brazil international had plucked the ball out of the air expertly, while Barnes’ effort eight minutes later came back off the woodwork.

*****

Atalanta 1-6 Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich put one foot in the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday by sweeping aside Atalanta 6-1 in a powerful demonstration of why the German giants are one of the favourites to win the competition.

In front in the 12th minute in Bergamo of the first leg through Josip Stanisic, Bayern are all-but through following a stunning brace from standout player Michael Olise and further strikes from Serge Gnabry, Nicolas Jackson and Jamal Musiala.

Bayern have lost just once at home this season and the marauding display, which came with Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala both starting the game on the bench, left Atalanta with basically no chance of progressing.

Luis Diaz shields the ball for Bayern. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

A blockbuster tie against one of Real Madrid or Manchester City awaits Bayern in the next round, save for a historic collapse in next week’s second leg in Munich.

For Atalanta it will be a comeback too far after the thrilling way they got past Borussia Dortmund and into the last 16, and their near-certain elimination will end Italy’s participation in the Champions League for this season.

Being knocked out by European royalty is no disgrace for a traditionally tiny club punching way above its weight at home and abroad the last decade.

But it was a chastening night for both Raffaele Palladino’s players, who were applauded off by their vociferous support both at half-time and the final whistle, and Italian football.

Even without Kane and Musiala on the pitch Bayern came straight for Atalanta, pressing relentlessly, and Olise twice tested the hosts’ goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi in the first five minutes.

It was Luis Diaz’s effort, deflected out for a corner, which led to Stanisic taking advantage of poor defending at the subsequent set piece.

Atalanta were asleep as Olise rolled his corner to Gnabry who, completely unmarked in the penalty area, pushed the ball on to Stanisic to net from close range.

Olise left Atalanta with a mountain to climb in the 22nd minute when he drifted in from the right flank and beautifully curled in his second Champions League goal of the season.

The France forward was again key for Bayern’s third three minutes later, his beautiful first touch leading to a Gnabry flying through on goal and effectively ending the tie as a contest.

Gnabry also had time to clip the crossbar as Bayern ran riot, and coach Vincent Kompany showed no mercy by bringing on Musiala and Alphonso Davies at the break.

Jackson drilled in the fourth in the 52nd minute and from there the night began to take an embarrassing turn for Atalanta whose fans could do nothing but clap when Olise leathered in the goal of the night in the 64th minute.

Jackson set up Musiala to guide home Bayern’s sixth three minutes later, and by the time Pasalic netted Atalanta’s consolation goal in stoppage time the away side could have had double figures.

But the small pocket of Bayern fans in the corner of the New Balance Arena weren’t complaining as their team rolled on towards a showdown with City or Madrid.

With additional reporting from – © AFP 2026