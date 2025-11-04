Diaz scores twice before being sent off in Bayern win over PSG, as Spurs enjoy 4-0 rout

Champions League results:

PSG 1-2 Bayern Munich

Tottenham 4-0 Copenhagen

Juventus 1-1 Sporting Lisbon

Olympiacos 1-1 PSV

Atletico Madrid 3-1 Union Saint-Gilloise

Bodo/Glimt 0-1 Monaco

Napoli 0-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

LUIS DIAZ SCORED twice and was sent off as Bayern Munich maintained their perfect record this season with a statement 2-1 win away to title-holders Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday in a glamour Champions League tie marred by a first-half injury to Achraf Hakimi.

The Colombian gave Bayern a fourth-minute lead at the Parc des Princes and then pounced on slack defending to score again just after the half-hour mark.

However, the former Liverpool winger was then shown a red card in first-half stoppage time following a rash challenge on Hakimi which forced PSG’s Moroccan star off in tears.

Joao Neves pulled one back for PSG but Bayern held on despite playing the entire second half a man down, and despite Harry Kane failing to add to his 25 goals for club and country this season.

Meanwhile, Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven got back in favour with Thomas Frank as the defender’s stunning solo goal stole the show in a 4-0 rout of Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Van de Ven and Djed Spence were forced to apologise to Tottenham boss Frank this week after they ignored his plea to applaud fans following Saturday’s loss to Chelsea.

The pair, frustrated by boos from angry Tottenham fans during the Premier League defeat, walked straight down the tunnel rather than follow Frank’s order.

But Van de Ven retained his place in the starting line-up and made peace with his manager and the supporters in thrilling fashion.

He ran over half the length of the pitch before delivering a clinical finish that ranks among the best goals scored in the Champions League so far this season.

By then Tottenham were already leading by two goals thanks to strikes from Brennan Johnson and Wilson Odobert in north London.

Johnson was sent off in the second half when his lunge on Marcos Lopez was upgraded from a booking to a red card after VAR intervened.

Joao Palhinha netted the fourth goal as Tottenham won for only the second time in their last six matches in all competitions.

Juventus were held to a 1-1 draw by Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday as Luciano Spalletti’s new team failed to claim a first win in this season’s Champions League.

Dusan Vlahovic earned Juve a point in Turin by poking home Khephren Thuram’s low cross in the 34th minute and cancelling out Maximiliano Araujo’s early opener for the Portuguese champions.

Juve are hovering above the elimination places in the league table with just three points from four fixtures in Europe’s elite club competition.

Sporting meanwhile are nicely tucked in the play-off positions at the halfway point of the league phase with seven points.

Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt played out an uneventful goalless draw on Tuesday which did little for their stuttering Champions League campaigns.

There was little goalmouth action in Naples where both teams ended their evenings on a paltry four points from four matches in this season’s competition.

With a host of matches still to come on Tuesday and Wednesday, Napoli and Eintracht — sat 19th and 18th respectively — are likely to be in the elimination places at the halfway point of the league phase.

