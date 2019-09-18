Atleti battle back to hold Juventus, Real Madrid embarrassed by PSG

A HECTOR HERRERA header in stoppage time earned Atletico Madrid a 2-2 draw at home to Juventus in the sides’ opening Champions League joust.

Although the game was goalless at half-time, Juve raced into a 2-0 lead in the second half. First Juan Cuadrado curled home a stunning goal three minutes after play resumed, and then Blaise Matuidi headed an Alex Sandro cross beyond Jan Oblak at point-blank range.

Atleti battled back, however, and Stefan Savic halved the deficit within five minutes of Juve’s second goal. Herrera then headed Kieran Trippier’s corner beyond the despairing dive of Wojciech Szczesny to snaffle a point for Diego Simeone’s side.

This replicates a concerning trend under Maurizio Sarri, as Juve throw away a two-goal lead having lost a three-goal advantage against Napoli earlier this season.

Elsewhere in Group D, Bayer Leverkusen were shocked 2-1 at home to Lokomotiv Moscow.

The Group A clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes proved to be embarrassingly one-sided, PSG winning 3-0 against a Madrid side who failed to register a single shot on target in a game for the first time in 578 matches.

Angel Di Maria scored twice in the first half, the second coming shortly before Gareth Bale had an audacious volley disallowed for a blatant handball. PSG, playing without Neymar, Edison Cavani and Kylian Mbappe, spurned a series of chances before full-backs Juan Bernat and Thomas Meunier combined in the penalty area to round out the scoring at 3-0.

Club Brugge and Galatasaray drew 0-0 in the group’s other game.

Bayern Munich eventually saw off Red Star Belgrade at the Allianz Arena, winning 3-0. Kingsley Coman opened the scoring 11 minutes before the break, with late goals by Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller sealing the victory.

The win puts Bayern two points clear at the top of Group B, as Spurs blew a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Olympiacos in the earlier game.