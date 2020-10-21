BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 21 October 2020
Bayern winger on the double to help holders crush Atletico while Lukaku brace rescues Inter draw

Elsewhere, there were wins for Atalanta and Olympiakos.

Kingsley Coman celebrates after scoring for Bayern Munich.
Image: Peter Schatz
Image: Peter Schatz

BAYERN MUNICH BEGAN their defence of the Champions League title in ominous fashion by crushing Atletico Madrid 4-0 on Wednesday, while Liverpool and Manchester City also won but Real Madrid suffered a shock defeat.

Madrid, the record 13-time European champions, went down to a 3-2 home loss against Shakhtar Donetsk, showing how far Zinedine Zidane’s side are just now from the standards being set by Bayern.

Two months after scoring the winner in the final against Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon, Kingsley Coman put Bayern ahead against Atletico in Group A and later scored a stunning individual effort to wrap up the victory at an empty Allianz Arena.

In between Leon Goretzka and Corentin Tolisso were also on target for the German champions, with the latter’s strike a stunner from long-range.

“The winning goal in last season’s final is a good motivator, but it’s in the past now and we have fresh goals this season,” Coman told Sky Sports.

It was Bayern’s 12th consecutive Champions League win while the result for Atletico equalled their worst defeat under Diego Simeone.

Bayern next go to Russia to play Lokomotiv Moscow, who battled back to draw 2-2 at Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday.

Eder put Lokomotiv ahead in Austria, only for Dominik Szoboszlai to crash in a brilliant equaliser.

A deflected Zlatko Junuzovic goal put the hosts in front, but Vitali Lisakovich headed in to earn the Russian side a point.

Real are already up against it in Group B, even if rivals Inter Milan and Borussia Moenchengladbach cancelled each other out in a 2-2 draw at San Siro.

Romelu Lukaku scored twice for Inter, opening the scoring early in the second half and then turning in a late equaliser.

In between Ramy Bensebaini netted a penalty for Gladbach and Jonas Hofmann scored what he thought was a late winner.

In Group C, Egyptian substitute Ahmed Hassan headed in a stoppage-time winner as Olympiakos downed Marseille 1-0.

Midtjylland were outclassed at home by Atalanta in Group D, losing 4-0 with Duvan Zapata, Alejandro “Papu” Gomez and Luis Muriel scoring in the first half and debutant Aleksei Miranchuk adding a late fourth.

© – AFP, 2020

