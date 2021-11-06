Membership : Access or Sign Up
Irish U21 international nets first goal for Derby, Kenny facing anxious wait on Ogbene fitness

A round up of the day’s Championship and FA Cup action.

By Gavin Cooney Saturday 6 Nov 2021, 5:06 PM
1 hour ago 1,576 Views 0 Comments
Ebosele celebrates his goal.
Image: PA
Ebosele celebrates his goal.
Ebosele celebrates his goal.
Image: PA

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U21 international Festy Ebosele scored his first senior goal in Derby’s 1-1 draw with Millwall. 

Ebosele finished Tom Lawrence’s pass to hand Derby a lead a minute before the break, but they couldn’t even hold on to that advantage until half-time, with Scott Malone equalising in stoppage time. 

Jason Knight, meanwhile, played all 90 minutes for Derby. 

West Brom lost further ground on leaders Bournemouth and Fulham by dropping points in a 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough. Jayson Molumby played the full game for the Baggies, with Callum Robinson starting and withdrawn at half-time. 

Bournemouth and Fulham had no such stutter, beating Swansea and Fulham respectively. Gavin Kilkenny and Mark Travers played all 90 minutes of Bournemouth’s 4-0 victory, with Robbie Brady an unused substitute and still awaiting his debut at the club. Ryan Manning played all of what was a forgettable game for the Swans. 

West Brom are now just a point clear of fourth-placed Coventry, who struck late to steal a dramatic 3-2 win over Bristol City. Callum O’Dowda, yet to force his way back into the Irish squad after a lengthy injury lay-off, played the full game for Bristol. 

Stoke are up to fifth, thanks to a 1-0 win over Luton. 

Enda Stevens and John Egan were involved on another poor day for Sheffield United: they took the lead but ultimately lost 3-1 away to Blackburn, who bounced back from a 7-0 drubbing to Fulham in midweek. 

Alan Browne wasn’t in the squad and Sean Maguire didn’t make it off the bench as Preston slumped to a 3-0 loss away to Nottingham Forest.

Scott Hogan – not included in the latest Irish squad – maintained his fine form by scoring a third goal in three games for Birmingham at home to Reading. 

Elsewhere in the FA Cup first round, Ireland manager Stephen Kenny will face an anxious wait on the fitness of Chiedozie Ogbene after he was substituted after suffering a heavy challenge in Rotherham’s victory over Bromley. 

Haji Mnoga was shown a straight red card for a hefty challenge on Ogbene, who was able to pick himself to his feet but was instantly substituted for Kieran Sadlier. Ogbene has been named in the Irish squad for next week’s World Cup qualifiers with Portugal and Luxembourg. 

Elsewhere in the Cup, Irish-eligible Marcus Harness scored Portsmouth’s winner against Harrow Borough, Sunderland were chocked 1-0 by Mansfield, and Wigan were held 0-0 by Solihull Moors. 

Championship results 

  • Bournemouth 4-0 Swansea 
  • Barnsley 0-2 Hull 
  • Blackburn 3-1 Sheffield United 
  • Cardiff 2-1 Huddersfield 
  • Coventry 3-2 Bristol City 
  • Luton 0-1 Stoke 
  • Millwall 1-1 Derby 
  • Nottingham Forest 3-0 Preston 
  • Peterborough 0-1 Fulham 
  • West Brom 1-1 Middlesbrough

About the author:

Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

