Fresh from declaring for Ireland, ex-England U19 captain Vale scores in Championship

FRESH FROM DECLARING for Ireland, Harvey Vale bagged a goal and an assist as QPR beat Leicester City 3-1 in the Championship this afternoon.

David McGoldrick was among several Irish goalscorers in League One, with the veteran in the mix for a shock call-up for the upcoming World Cup play-off against Czechia.

Vale - England’s 2022 U19 Euro winning captain – has joined him in the headlines, after Fifa confirmed his switch of allegiance through their Change of Association Platform yesterday.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder played a starring role as QPR ended a dismal run of four-successive Championship defeats by claiming a comeback victory at Leicester to deepen the Foxes’ relegation worries.

Vale levelled before the break, latched onto a long ball from deep, shrugging off Ben Nelson and knocking the ball past advancing goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk before tapping into an empty net.

Harvey Vale draws level!



Leicester 1–1 QPRpic.twitter.com/s6ScRotENk — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) March 14, 2026

Five minutes into the second half, he was involved in an own goal: Nelson stretched to intercept Vale’s ball into the six-yard box but diverted it past Stolarczyk at his near post.

And his assist came in the 58th minute, as Ronnie Edwards headed home his in-swinging corner.

Vale came through the Chelsea system, and after loan spells at Hull City and Bristol Rovers, joined QPR on a permanent transfer this season. He has now scored three goals in 23 appearances — and is captained by Jimmy Dunne, who played the full game today.

In other positive Irish news in the Championship, Robbie Brady continued his return from a long-term injury in the closing minutes of Preston North End’s 2-0 loss to Norwich. Andrew Moran made his full debut for the Lilywhites, having arrived from Brighton last month.

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Meanwhile in League One, David McGoldrick maintained his impressive goalscoring streak in Barnsley’s 2-2 draw at Mansfield Town.

The veteran broke the deadlock in the 18th minute, bringing his tally to 12 goals in 13 games. Barnsley looked on course for victory, but Donegal native Stephen McLaughlin rescued Mansfield with a 94th-minute equaliser.

The 42 reported midweek that McGoldrick could be a shock call-up for the upcoming Czechia play-off, among a number of attacking options under consideration amidst an injury crisis.

‘Didzy’ turned 38 last November and the forward has not played for Ireland since retiring from international football in 2020, having been named the FAI’s men’s player of the year.

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Elsewhere, Jack Moylan celebrated his Lincoln City contract extension with an early goal as the League One leaders beat Stockport County 3-1.

The former Shelbourne striker signed a three-year renewal yesterday, and scored his ninth goal of the season this afternoon.

Callum Robinson came off the bench to round out the scoring in Cardiff City’s 4-0 win at Exeter City, while Paudie O’Connor was on target in Reading’s 2-2 draw with Plymouth Argyle.

And Johnny Kenny provided two assists as a second-half substitute as he helped Bolton Wanderers come from behind to secure a 2-2 draw at Rotherham.

There were several other Irish players in action in the Championship and League One and Two this afternoon, hoping to catch the eye of Heimir Hallgrímsson as he prepares to name his squad for Czechia on Thursday.

- With reporting from Press Association