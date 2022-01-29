Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 29 January 2022
Advertisement

Irish defender on target as QPR make the most of another West Brom defeat

A round up of today’s Championship action.

By Gavin Cooney Saturday 29 Jan 2022, 5:04 PM
29 minutes ago 778 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5668205
Jimmy Dunne celebrates his goal.
Image: PA
Jimmy Dunne celebrates his goal.
Jimmy Dunne celebrates his goal.
Image: PA

IRISH DEFENDER JIMMY Dunne was on the scoresheet as QPR battered beleaguered Reading 4-0 to improve their position in the Championship promotion race. 

Dundalk-born Dunne – who joined the Man United academy before then joining Burnley – moved to QPR at the beginning of the season, and today scored his second goal of the season in a comfortable victory that pushes them to within two points of the automatic promotion places, with a game in hand on incumbents Blackburn Rovers. 

Blackburn remain in second spot but dropped points in a 0-0 draw against Luton: Darragh Lenihan captained Rovers from centre-half.

 

Fulham have a chance to extend their lead at the top to seven points, with their game against Blackpool delayed owing to a medical emergency in the stands. 

Blackburn’s lead over third-placed Bournemouth has been cut to a single point as Scott Parker’s side arrested a run of consecutive defeats by beating Barnsley 1-0. Mark Travers once again impressed in goal for the Cherries, with Gavin Kilkenny an unused substitute and Robbie Brady not involved in the squad. 

Middlesbrough bounced back from their midweek defeat by ekeing out a 1-0 win at home to Coventry City, with Irish striker Aaron Connolly starting the game before making way for Folarin Balogun prior to the hour mark. The result puts Chris Wilder’s ‘Boro into the play-off spots and level on points with fifth-placed West Brom, with a game in hand. 

The Baggies’ stuttering form continued as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat to Millwall. New signing Andy Carroll started for West Brom, with Irish international Callum Robinson introduced as a second-half substitute. Jayson Molumby was an unused substitute.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Elsewhere, Irish defender Sean McLoughlin played all 90 minutes as Hull City beat Swansea 2-0. Irish internationals Cyrus Christie and Ryan Manning played the full game for Swansea, with Michael Obafemi brought off the bench. 

Preston and Bristol City played out a 2-2 draw: Greg Cunningham and Alan Browne provided the Irish representation for Preston, while Max O’Leary played the full game in goal for Bristol City as Callum O’Dowda played the first 65 minutes before making way as a substitute. 

 Championship results 

  • QPR 4-0 Reading 
  • Preston 2-2 Bristol City 
  • Millwall 2-0 West Brom 
  • Middlesbrough 1-0 Coventry 
  • Luton 0-0 Blackburn 
  • Hull 2-0 Swansea 
  • Barnsley 0-1 Bournemouth

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie