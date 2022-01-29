Irish defender on target as QPR make the most of another West Brom defeat

IRISH DEFENDER JIMMY Dunne was on the scoresheet as QPR battered beleaguered Reading 4-0 to improve their position in the Championship promotion race.

Dundalk-born Dunne – who joined the Man United academy before then joining Burnley – moved to QPR at the beginning of the season, and today scored his second goal of the season in a comfortable victory that pushes them to within two points of the automatic promotion places, with a game in hand on incumbents Blackburn Rovers.

Blackburn remain in second spot but dropped points in a 0-0 draw against Luton: Darragh Lenihan captained Rovers from centre-half.

Fulham have a chance to extend their lead at the top to seven points, with their game against Blackpool delayed owing to a medical emergency in the stands.

Blackburn’s lead over third-placed Bournemouth has been cut to a single point as Scott Parker’s side arrested a run of consecutive defeats by beating Barnsley 1-0. Mark Travers once again impressed in goal for the Cherries, with Gavin Kilkenny an unused substitute and Robbie Brady not involved in the squad.

Middlesbrough bounced back from their midweek defeat by ekeing out a 1-0 win at home to Coventry City, with Irish striker Aaron Connolly starting the game before making way for Folarin Balogun prior to the hour mark. The result puts Chris Wilder’s ‘Boro into the play-off spots and level on points with fifth-placed West Brom, with a game in hand.

The Baggies’ stuttering form continued as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat to Millwall. New signing Andy Carroll started for West Brom, with Irish international Callum Robinson introduced as a second-half substitute. Jayson Molumby was an unused substitute.

Elsewhere, Irish defender Sean McLoughlin played all 90 minutes as Hull City beat Swansea 2-0. Irish internationals Cyrus Christie and Ryan Manning played the full game for Swansea, with Michael Obafemi brought off the bench.

Preston and Bristol City played out a 2-2 draw: Greg Cunningham and Alan Browne provided the Irish representation for Preston, while Max O’Leary played the full game in goal for Bristol City as Callum O’Dowda played the first 65 minutes before making way as a substitute.

