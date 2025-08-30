Ryan Manning scores brilliant free kick, Middlesbrough beat lowly Blades to go top

IRISH INTERNATIONAL RYAN Manning was on target for Southampton, as Championship leaders Middlesbrough extended their blistering start to the season with a 1-0 win over bottom of the table Sheffield United.

Manning scored the third goal in Southampton’s 2-2 draw with Watford; the Galway man stepping up with another stunning free kick:

Ryan Manning is at it again!🎯🇮🇪



What a goal, set-piece specialist. pic.twitter.com/MLaFW7wMtb — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@reptracker) August 30, 2025

He scored a brilliant spot kick in their opener against Wrexham, later adding a crucial assist.

Manning’s corner also led to the Saints’ opener, but the spoils were ultimately shared.

Gavin Bazunu was in goal for Southampton, for whom Finn Azaz made his debut following a midweek move from Middlesborough.

James Abankwah played the full game for Watford, with Rocco Vata among the assists for the Hornets.

Manning, Bazunu and Azaz are all in Heimir Hallgrímsson’s squad for the start of Ireland’s World Cup qualifying campaign.

In Middlesborough-Sheffield United, Tommy Conway scored the decisive goal midway through the second half to make it four successive league victories for Rob Edwards’ side.

The defeat continued Ruben Selles’ miserable opening to his reign as Sheffield United boss.

The Blades are still looking for their first point and United’s fans at the Riverside Stadium chanting for Selles to be sacked.

Kieffer Moore’s header put Wrexham on their way to their first win of the season in the Championship as they ground out a 2-0 victory at Millwall.

It was the Red Dragons’ first win in the second tier since they beat Rotherham on the final day of the 1981-82 season, and it was sealed by Lewis O’Brien’s goal deep into stoppage-time — which was assisted by James McClean.

West Bromwich Albion brought an end to Stoke’s 100% start season after securing a 1-0 win to extend their own unbeaten run.

The goal came courtesy of summer signing Nat Phillips in the 14th minute.

Oxford earned their first Championship point in a 2-2 draw with Coventry, while Bristol City beat Hull 4-2.

Portsmouth secured a 1-0 home victory over Preston and QPR cruised to a 3-1 victory over Charlton in the London derby at Loftus Road.

Josh Sargent’s brace fired Norwich to a 2-0 triumph at 10-man Blackburn after Corkman Sean McLoughlin was sent off in the 44th minute.

Ipswich remain winless after a 2-2 draw against Derby.

Afterwards, manager Kieran McKenna spoke about Irish international Chiedozie Ogbene, who did not feature for the Tractor Boys.

“There is a possibility he goes out on loan. After a significant injury, a priority for him is getting rhythm into his game time and minutes. We want to get him in an environment that helps him get back to his very best.”

Swansea — with Athlone man Alan Sheehan at the helm — won 2-0 against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough, while Southampton drew 2-2 at Watford.

