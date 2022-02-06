Championship challenges for Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham in FA Cup fifth round

FA Cup fifth-round ties will be played in the week commencing Monday 28 February.

PREMIER LEAGUE LEADERS Manchester City will travel to Peterborough United in the FA Cup fifth round, while Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will also visit Championship opposition.

Chelsea survived a scare from League One side Plymouth Argyle yesterday to set up a last-16 trip to Luton Town, as Spurs face Manchester United’s conquerors Middlesbrough.

Liverpool will have another home tie against Norwich City should they see off Cardiff City in this afternoon’s fourth-round clash at Anfield.

FA Cup fifth round

Luton Town v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Stoke City

Peterborough United v Manchester City

Liverpool or Cardiff City v Norwich City

Southampton v West Ham United

Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur

Nottingham Forest or Leicester City v Huddersfield Town

Everton v Bournemouth or Boreham Wood

