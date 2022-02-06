Championship challenges for Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham in FA Cup fifth round

PREMIER LEAGUE LEADERS Manchester City will travel to Peterborough United in the FA Cup fifth round, while Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will also visit Championship opposition.
Chelsea survived a scare from League One side Plymouth Argyle yesterday to set up a last-16 trip to Luton Town, as Spurs face Manchester United’s conquerors Middlesbrough.
Liverpool will have another home tie against Norwich City should they see off Cardiff City in this afternoon’s fourth-round clash at Anfield.
FA Cup fifth round
- Luton Town v Chelsea
- Crystal Palace v Stoke City
- Peterborough United v Manchester City
- Liverpool or Cardiff City v Norwich City
- Southampton v West Ham United
- Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur
- Nottingham Forest or Leicester City v Huddersfield Town
- Everton v Bournemouth or Boreham Wood
