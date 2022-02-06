Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 6 February 2022
Championship challenges for Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham in FA Cup fifth round

The last-16 draw was made today.

By AFP
FA Cup fifth-round ties will be played in the week commencing Monday 28 February.
PREMIER LEAGUE LEADERS Manchester City will travel to Peterborough United in the FA Cup fifth round, while Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will also visit Championship opposition.

Chelsea survived a scare from League One side Plymouth Argyle yesterday to set up a last-16 trip to Luton Town, as Spurs face Manchester United’s conquerors Middlesbrough.

Liverpool will have another home tie against Norwich City should they see off Cardiff City in this afternoon’s fourth-round clash at Anfield.

FA Cup fifth round

  • Luton Town v Chelsea
  • Crystal Palace v Stoke City
  • Peterborough United v Manchester City
  • Liverpool or Cardiff City v Norwich City
  • Southampton v West Ham United
  • Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur
  • Nottingham Forest or Leicester City v Huddersfield Town
  • Everton v Bournemouth or Boreham Wood

