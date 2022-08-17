Reading condemn Blackburn to first defeat of the Championship season

CHAMPIONSHIP LEADERS BLACKBURN lost their 100% record when they were soundly beaten 3-0 at lowly Reading — for whom Irish pair Shane Long and Jeff Hendrick started.

Uncapped Ireland call-up Sammie Szmodics played the first half for Blackburn.

It was the hosts who dominated most of that, with defender Tom McIntyre nodding them in front in the 14th minute.

Rovers improved slightly after the break but were undone again in the 61st minute when Junior Hoilett drove home from the acutest of angles.

And 12 minutes from time, Reading substitute Lucas Joao secured a surprise victory with a smart turn and finish, condemning Rovers to their first defeat of the season.

Blackburn had won all their opening four matches in the league and Carabao Cup, scoring 10 goals in the process and conceding only one. Reading had lost three of their four outings, including a 4-0 defeat at Rotherham on Saturday.

Manager Paul Ince also had to contend with persistent injury problems, with seven senior players missing.

Rovers began sluggishly but forged the first chance of the game, when Ben Brereton Diaz found space on the edge of the home area, only to drag his shot well wide.

It came as a relief to Reading, who had conceded a goal in the opening 10 minutes of each of their four fixtures.

Four minutes after that mark had passed, Reading went ahead.

Advertisement

Tom Ince slung over a corner from the right and centre-back McIntyre timed his run to perfection to nod powerfully past goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski.

Blackburn appeared stunned and, as Reading upped the first-half pressure, could have fallen further behind.

An on-target effort from Tyrese Fornah was blocked on the goalline by Daniel Ayala – and a Tom Holmes header was also hacked off the line by Harry Pickering.

Rovers head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson was clearly unhappy with his side, bringing on three substitutes – Bradley Dack, Ryan Hedges and Sam Gallagher – after the interval.

It produced an improved display, with the visitors seemingly unfortunate not to win a penalty when Ashley Phillips was brought down by Long. But referee Keith Stroud decided that it was no foul by the Irishman and no spot-kick.

Reading responded quickly and extended their lead just past the hour, when Hoilett cut in from the right flank.

The tight angle seemed against the Canada winger but he unleashed a superb drive that flew in past Kaminski via the underside of the crossbar.

Rovers had little reply and Joao effectively settled the issue in the 78th minute, capitalising on excellent build-up skills from Fornah with a clever low shot.

Elsewhere in the Championship tonight, John Egan played the whole game as Sheffield United continued their strong start to the season with a 2-1 victory over Sunderland.

John Egan. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Goals from Anel Ahmedhodzic and Max Lowe, either side of the break, put the Blades in command.

After being forced to play with only 10 men for around an hour after Dan Neil was sent off, Sunderland reduced the arrears with a goal from Lynden Gooch, but they never seriously threatened to draw level.

See Sport

Differently Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership Become a Member

Egan was unfortunately involved in what was ultimately a consolation goal — his poor pass to James McAtee was intercepted by Jay Matete and Ross Stewart seized on the loose ball, playing in Gooch, who chipped Wes Foderingham.

West Brom’s struggles at the beginning of the new season continued as a spirited Cardiff secured a 0-0 draw at the Hawthorns.

Dara O’Shea went the distance for West Brom, with Jayson Molumby and Callum Robinson both introduced as second-half substitutes. Callum O’Dowda came off the bench early on for Cardiff, while O’Shea and Molumby were shown yellow cards.

The result left Steve Bruce’s men, fancied by many for a promotion push this season, in the relegation zone after four matches.

The team from Wales, meanwhile, sit in the top six after putting together successive clean sheets.

And another Irish contingent shared the spoils as Stoke City (Will Smallbone, Gavin Kilkenny and Jack Bonham) enjoyed a last-gasp 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough (Darragh Lenihan).

D’Margio Wright-Phillips, grandson of former Arsenal striker Ian Wright, struck an added-time equaliser for Stoke on home soil.

Former England centre half Phil Jagielka’s own goal – on his 40th birthday – looked set to hand Boro all three points.

But with Chris Wilder’s side ready to celebrate their first victory of the season, 20-year-old sub Wright-Phillips showed the family finishing skills to snatch a point in injury time.

Jacob Brown’s second goal of the season put City in front before Duncan Watmore made it 1-1.

Lenihan played the full game for Middlesbrough, Smallbone was substituted on 70 minutes, and Kilkenny was sprung from the bench three minutes later. Former Ireland youth international Bonham was held in reserve.