Jimmy Dunne on target for QPR as leaders Coventry held by 10-man Preston

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Jimmy Dunne bagged his second goal of the season as QPR moved up to sixth in the Championship after a dramatic 2-1 win over Birmingham.

QPR substitute Kieran Morgan struck with the last kick of the match to down travel-sick Birmingham.

Blues thought they had secured a point when Patrick Roberts cancelled out Dunne’s first-half header in the third minute of stoppage time.

Jimmy Dunne has headed QPR into the lead against Birmingham ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Jqk4NZS8UL — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 9, 2025

But Rangers went straight up the other end and Morgan, who only came on with four minutes of normal time remaining, crashed in a dramatic last-gasp winner.

It secured a fourth win from their last five matches for the Hoops, while Birmingham have now lost seven matches on the road this season.

Meanwhile, leaders Coventry were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw as Daniel Jebbison’s late goal rescued 10-man Preston on Tuesday.

Frank Lampard’s side took the lead through Andrew Hughes’ own-goal before Preston’s Liam Lindsay was sent off for hauling down Haji Wright.

Coventry controlled possession but Jebbison poked in Preston’s equaliser against the run of play in the 76th minute at Deepdale.

The Sky Blues are five points clear of second-placed Middlesbrough, who maintained their 100% record under new boss Kim Hellberg with a 2-1 victory at Charlton.

Riley McGree and Morgan Whittaker scored during Middlesbrough’s dominant first half at The Valley.

George Edmundson’s own-goal reduced the deficit in the closing stages, but Middlesbrough held on to make it three successive wins under the Swede, who took charge following Rob Edwards’ move to Wolves.

Tonda Eckert’s impressive start as Southampton manager gathered pace with a sixth victory in seven games as the Saints beat West Bromwich Albion 3-2 at St Mary’s.

Championship top scorer Adam Armstrong struck twice before half-time to take his tally to 11 after Leo Scienza set the hosts on their way with an early goal.

Goals from Karlan Grant and Nathaniel Phillips gave West Brom hope but the visitors have lost their last seven away games.

In-form Finn Azaz and Mikey Johnston were both among the assists for Saints.

Swansea earned their second win in four days to ease their relegation fears as Liam Cullen sealed a 1-0 win over Portsmouth.

Sheffield United’s four-match winning run came to an end as they were held to a 1-1 draw by lowly Norwich at Bramall Lane.

Todd Cantwell’s 78th-minute penalty earned Blackburn a 1-1 draw against fellow strugglers Oxford.

Vivaldo Semedo’s equaliser for Watford in the seventh minute of stoppage-time salvaged a 1-1 draw that denied Sheffield Wednesday their second league win this season.

Charlie McNeill had put bottom of the table Wednesday ahead at Vicarage Road, while Imran Louza missed a penalty for Watford.

