Robinson on target as West Brom hold on to lead at top of Championship table

Callum Robinson after scoring West Brom's first goal of the game.

CALLUM ROBINSON SCORED a fortuitous goal as Sky Bet Championship leaders West Brom cruised to a comprehensive 3-0 win at play-off hopefuls Bristol City despite Romaine Sawyers’ late red card.

Slaven Bilic’s team, who started with Dara O’Shea in defence, took the lead in the 32nd minute when Robinson was left unmarked into City’s box and, although the advancing Daniel Bentley saved his initial shot, the ball rebounded off the Republic of Ireland international’s face to beat the goalkeeper.

Four minutes later Bentley was at fault when he spilled a shot from Jake Livermore that he should have held and Hal Robson-Kanu was on hand to prod home from close range.

The game erupted after 75 minutes when Sawyers reacted angrily to being fouled by Jamie Paterson and appeared to grab the City substitute by the throat. After consulting an assistant, referee Darren England issued a straight red card.

Bilic remonstrated angrily at the decision but seconds later saw a weak header from Ashley Williams towards Bentley pounced upon by Robson-Kanu, who volleyed in his second to spark wild celebrations in the Albion dugout.

In a tame display, City barely threatened until the 44th minute when a Nahki Wells cross just eluded Callum O’Dowda as it flashed across goal.

Elsewhere, Alan Browne scored the winner as Preston came from a goal down to beat Hull City at Deepdale.

Hull took the lead through Mallik Wilks shortly before half-time, but quick-fire goals from Paul Gallagher and substitute Browne in the second half helped sixth-placed Preston stay in the promotion race. Fellow Ireland international Sean Maguire made way for Browne on 58 minutes.

Scott Hogan scored a late equaliser to secure a 3-3 draw for Birmingham at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

Wednesday boss Garry Monk buried the hatchet with Pep Clotet on his first return to St Andrew’s since he was sacked as Birmingham manager as they shared the points in an entertaining 3-3 draw.

Monk warmly embraced his successor Clotet less than three months after refusing to shake his former long-term assistant’s hand before the 1-1 draw at Hillsborough, then they were deep in conversation after the final whistle.

The Owls twice trailed, to a Jacob Murphy own goal and Lukas Jutkiewicz’s 13th of the season as Barry Bannan and Fernando Forestieri’s penalty levelled before Murphy put them ahead in the 65th minute.

But Hogan’s fourth goal in five games earned Blues a deserved point in the first minute of time added on to extend Wednesday’s run to one win in 11 in the Championship and stretch Blues’ sequence to 10 without loss in all competitions and eight in the league.

The Owls have taken just six points out of 33, a run which has sent them drop from third to 12th since Christmas.

They also have a potential points deduction hanging over their heads after being charged by the EFL for allegedly breaking financial rules.

Leeds kept the pressure on leaders West Brom with a 1-0 win against Reading at Elland Road, with Pablo Hernandez’s second-half strike proving enough to wrap up all three points.

In the day’s early kick-off, Brentford came from 2-0 down to record a 2-2 draw at home to Blackburn Rovers.

Barnsley were 1-0 winners at home to Middlesbrough, while Charlton played out a comfortable 3-1 win against bottom side Luton, who only registered two efforts on goal on a frustrating evening for Ireland striker James Collins.

Michael O’Neill’s Stoke were 2-0 winners against Cardiff City as they jumped up to 19th in the table, while Nottingham Forest played out a 0-0 draw with QPR, where Ryan Manning played the full 90 minutes for the visitors.

Wigan edged out Millwall 1-0, with Jayson Molumby and Alex Pearce both featuring.

Swansea were 3-1 winners against struggling Huddersfield Town.

