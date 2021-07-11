European Cup-winning former Ireland international Charlie Gallagher, 80, dies

Everyone at Celtic Football Club is extremely saddened at the death of a true Celtic great, Charlie Gallagher.



Our thoughts and prayers are with Charlie’s wife Mary & the entire Gallagher family.



Rest in peace, Charlie. You'll Never Walk Alone 🦁🍀 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) July 11, 2021

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland international forward Charlie Gallagher has died aged 80.

His passing was announced today by Celtic FC, for whom he scored 32 goals while making 171 appearances.

In a statement, the club said: “Everyone at Celtic Football Club is extremely sad to hear of the death of Charlie Gallagher, who has passed away at the age of 80, and the thoughts and prayers of the whole Celtic Family are with Charlie’s wife, Mary, his children and grandchildren, and all his family and friends.

“Charlie’s contribution to his beloved Celtic over 12 years was immense, and having joined the club in 1958, he would become an integral part of the squad which achieved great things both in Scotland and in Europe under the stewardship of Jock Stein.”

Gallagher, whose parents hailed from Donegal, became the first Scottish-born player to represent Ireland when he made his debut in a game against Turkey in 1967.

After helping Celtic to win a Scottish Cup and League Cup double in 1965, Gallagher went on to claim three league titles with the Glasgow club.

Despite missing out on a place in the team that was selected for the 1967 European Cup final win against Inter Milan, he played an important role in the campaign along the way, which included the assist for Billy McNeill’s winning goal in the quarter-final against Vojvodina.

“Charlie was a great Celt who was also a great Celtic supporter, willing the team on to further success and always humble about his achievements,” the club’s tribute adds.

“Charlie Gallagher was a hugely popular figure amongst the Celtic support, who always recognised him as one of their own. His many achievements for Celtic Football Club will always be remembered.

“The Celtic players will wear black armbands on Wednesday night when they play Bristol City as a mark of respect for the Celtic great.”