The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Charlie Irvine out for Ulster's trip to Connacht with calf injury
CHARLIE IRVINE IS out for Ulster’s trip to Connacht on Saturday, 27 December.
The lock suffered a calf muscle injury in Friday’s defeat to Leinster, Ulster said in a statement, and has been ruled out of this week’s fixture.
Nathan Doak (calf), Rob Baloucoune (shoulder) and Stewart Moore (wrist) are all injury concerns, Ulster have said.
Cormac Izuchukwu and James Hume, who were both ruled out of the Leinster fixture due to illness, have returned to full team training and are fit for selection.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Rugby squad update Ulster