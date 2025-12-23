More Stories
Charlie Irvine tackles James Lowe. Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Freesquad update

Charlie Irvine out for Ulster's trip to Connacht with calf injury

Nathan Doak, Rob Baloucoune and Stewart Moore are all injury concerns for the northern province.
12.37pm, 23 Dec 2025

CHARLIE IRVINE IS out for Ulster’s trip to Connacht on Saturday, 27 December. 

The lock suffered a calf muscle injury in Friday’s defeat to Leinster, Ulster said in a statement, and has been ruled out of this week’s fixture.

Nathan Doak (calf), Rob Baloucoune (shoulder) and Stewart Moore (wrist) are all injury concerns, Ulster have said. 

Cormac Izuchukwu and James Hume, who were both ruled out of the Leinster fixture due to illness, have returned to full team training and are fit for selection.

