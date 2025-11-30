Charlie Smyth kicks 56-yard field goal in impressive NFL debut

NFL 6pm results

Dolphins 21-17 Saints

Colts 16-20 Texans

Jets 27-24 Falcons

Browns 8-26 49ers

Panthers 31-28 Rams

Titans 3-25 Jaguars

Buccaneers 20-17 Cardinals

****************

DOWN’S CHARLIE SMYTH impressed on his NFL debut with the New Orleans Saints, kicking a 56-yard field goal in what proved to be a 21-17 defeat to the Miami Dolphins.

Having impressed in pre-season, the 24-year-old former Gaelic footballer was promoted to the Saints’ roster following the release of kicker Blake Grupe, who paid the price for missing two field goals in last week’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons, his seventh and eighth failed attempts of the season.

The Dolphins roared into a 16-0 lead at half-time, with the Saints’ second-half comeback falling short. The Saints scored on their first possession of the second half, with Smyth then converting a field goal from 56 yards to further cut the deficit to 19-11. It was Smyth’s first field goal attempt in the NFL.

Irishman Charlie Smyth's first career FG goes for 56 yds! 🇮🇪



📺: FOX | @NFLUKIRE pic.twitter.com/qmti6LNoIJ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 30, 2025

Advertisement

New Orleans quarterback Tyler Shough threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Devaughn Veleto make it 19-17, but the Saints saw their subsequent two-point attempt intercepted. With Saints now chasing the game at 21-17, Smyth successfully executed an onside kick, whereby his side were able to regather possession from his kick-off. The play has particular resonance for the Saints, who pulled it off at the start of the second half of their victorious Superbowl 44, a play that has gone down in Saints’ history as ‘the ambush.’

The Saints were ultimately stopped short, however, as Miami clung on for victory, condemning the Saints to 2-10 for the season.

Elsewhere, Bryce Young threw three touchdowns as the Carolina Panthers halted the in-form Los Angeles Rams’ six-game unbeaten streak with an upset 31-28 victory.

Carolina quarterback Young tossed two daring second-half touchdowns on fourth down to give the Panthers a precious win heading into the final sprint for postseason places.

The Rams – who boasted the best record in the National Football Conference heading into Sunday’s duel in Charlotte – were left ruing mistakes at key moments.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford gave up a first quarter interception that Panthers defender Mike Jackson returned for a touchdown before a costly fourth quarter fumble effectively sealed his team’s defeat.

The win leaves the Rams at 9-3 for the season at the top of the NFC West while the Panthers improved to 7-6 to stay hard on the heels of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South. The Bucs remain top of the division after a 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

In other early games on Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers eased past the struggling Cleveland Browns 26-8 to remain firmly in the playoff hunt, improving to 9-4 to stay just behind the Rams in the NFC West.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) are also closing in on a playoff spot after a 25-3 win over the Tennessee Titans.

The victory vaulted the Jaguars into top spot in the AFC South after the Indianapolis Colts suffered a costly 20-16 reverse against the Houston Texans.

Additional reporting by – © AFP 2025