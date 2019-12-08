This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 8 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hogan suffers first career stoppage as world title bid falls short against Charlo

The Kildare native was beaten by WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo in Brooklyn.

By The42 Team Sunday 8 Dec 2019, 9:29 AM
1 hour ago 2,089 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4922939
WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo.
WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo.
WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo.

JERMALL CHARLO DEFENDED his WBC middleweight belt by stopping Ireland’s Dennis Hogan in the seventh round of their bout at the Barclays Center.

Charlo was too good for Hogan in Brooklyn overnight, with the unbeaten champion delivering a vicious left hook to send the Kildare contender into the ropes.

Hogan – who was also dropped in the fourth round – staggered to his feet but referee Charlie Fitch stopped the fight 28 seconds into the seventh.

American Charlo preserved his unbeaten record at 30-0 in the 12-round main event.

“I just took a shot and made sure I landed right on the money,” Charlo said of the knockout blow. ”He took a shot back at me, but of course my power prevailed tonight. 

“The middleweight division is wide open. I’m the WBC middleweight champion, I’m going to go and enjoy this and get back to the drawing board. I’m here to fight whoever.”

boxing-charlo-vs-hogan Hogan was stopped in the seventh round. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

It was the first time that Hogan (28-3) had been stopped inside the distance during a 31-fight career.

“I wanted to keep going, but the decision was fair enough by the referee,” he said. “I didn’t see the punch coming on the second knockdown. I was trying to keep boxing him, but then, all of a sudden, I was on the ground and the fight was over.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie