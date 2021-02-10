Chelsea to travel to Romania for Champions League tie with Atletico Madrid

CHELSEA’S FIRST LEG away to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League knockout stages has been moved from the Spanish city to Bucharest due to coronavirus restrictions.

The last 16 game will take place on Tuesday 23 February with the kick-off time of 8pm remaining the same.

Uefa annouced the venue change due to restrictions on UK flights into Spain with the Arena Nationala in the Romanian capital city chosen as the new venue.

The second leg is scheduled to take place at Stamford Bridge in London on 17 March.

Chelsea become the latest English club to have a European game moved to a different venue. Liverpool and Man City have had their Champions League games against German opponents both moved to Budapest in Hungary.

Man United’s Europa League tie against Real Sociedad has been moved to Turin in Italy.

Chelsea last played Atletico Madrid in December 2017 in the group stages of the Champions League when it finished 1-1 at Stamford Bridge.