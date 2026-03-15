Chelsea successfully defend Women’s League Cup after beating Man Utd

Chelsea 2

Manchester United 0

GOALS FROM LAUREN James and Aggie Beever-Jones helped Chelsea retain the Women’s League Cup with a 2-0 victory over Manchester United at Ashton Gate.

The first bit of silverware of the season was up for grabs, but Sonia Bompastor’s side proved too good for the Red Devils and got their hands on the trophy for a fourth time.

A mistake led to James opening the scoring against her former club in a frantic first half which saw both sides have plenty of chances.

United looked good value for an equaliser, but Chelsea were clinical and that proved to be the difference when Beever-Jones sealed the win with a close-range finish 14 minutes from time.

Both teams got off to a ferocious start with Chelsea winning the first corner of the match inside a minutel but the Red Devils turned defence into attack as Elisabeth Terland ran into space and fired an effort from 25 yards which Hannah Hampton had to deal with.

Chelsea had United under immense pressure through the early stages, with James seeing plenty of the ball. She should have put her side in front, but she curled her effort wide.

Lauren James pounces on a mistake from the United defence to put Chelsea 1-0 up in the Women's League Cup final 💥 pic.twitter.com/zXsU8uY8ZE — Sky Sports WSL (@SkySportsWSL) March 15, 2026

It seemed only a matter of the time before the first goal arrived and the Blues went ahead in the 19th minute courtesy of a defensive error.

Red Devils centre-back Dominique Janssen received a throw-in, but her back pass to Phallon Tullis-Joyce lacked the pace and James pounced on the loose ball to expertly tuck home.

Advertisement

Terland had the majority of chances for Manchester United, but fired agonisingly wide on a couple of occasions in quick succession before captain Maya Le Tissier made a goal-saving challenge at the other end on Alyssa Thompson to keep her side in the contest.

United came close to equalising before the break as Ellen Wangerheim fired wide from Melvine Malard’s cross.

Marc Skinner’s side started the second half brightly but Chelsea soon settled down again as a goal-line scramble led to Beever-Jones having a shot blocked before James headed wide.

Aggie Beever-Jones doubled Chelsea's lead to send Chelsea on their way to the trophy! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/GjoW6yZiCh — Sky Sports WSL (@SkySportsWSL) March 15, 2026

Natalie Bjorn made her first Blues appearance following a five-month injury lay-off in the second half, but left the pitch in tears after just five minutes with injury.

However, Chelsea doubled their lead in the 76th minute.

After a neat one-two with Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, James whipped in a cross for Beever-Jones who was on hand to poke into the back of the net as the holders defended their crown.

Meanwhile, in the Women’s Super League, leaders Manchester City were held to a 0-0 draw at Aston Villa.

Liverpool picked up three valuable points as they beat bottom-side Leicester City 2-0 courtesy of a goal from Beata Olsson and a late Ceri Holland penalty.

Arsenal won 2-0 away to London City Lionesses thanks to goals from Olivia Smith and Stina Blackstenius, while Everton were 2-1 winners away to Tottenham.

Women’s Super League results