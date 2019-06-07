This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 7 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Chelsea go to Court of Arbitration for Sport over Fifa transfer ban

The Blues face being unable to sign any new players until the summer of 2020 unless they can get their suspension delayed or overturned.

By The42 Team Friday 7 Jun 2019, 10:02 AM
49 minutes ago 626 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4671971
Chelsea lifted the Europa League last month.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Chelsea lifted the Europa League last month.
Chelsea lifted the Europa League last month.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

THE COURT OF Arbitration for Sport (CAS) have confirmed that Chelsea have appealed their two-window transfer ban.

Fifa punished the Blues after they were found to have broken rules regarding the registering of young players.

Chelsea originally appealed to Fifa to have the ban overturned, but world football’s governing body rejected their appeal in terms of them being able to register senior players.

As such, the Stamford Bridge outfit have now turned to CAS, who could overturn the ban or delay it while they gather all the evidence required, meaning Chelsea could yet be free to add to their squad this summer.

In a statement released on Friday, CAS said: “The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has registered an appeal filed by Chelsea Football Club Ltd (CFC) against the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (Fifa).

The appeal is directed against the Fifa Appeal Committee decision dated 11 April 2019 in which CFC was declared liable for violations of the Fifa Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players and banned from registering new players, nationally and internationally, for two entire and consecutive registration periods, fined CHF 600,000, issued with a reprimand and warned on its future conduct.

“Generally speaking, CAS appeal arbitration procedures involve an exchange of written submissions between the parties while a Panel of CAS arbitrators is being convened to hear the appeal. Once the panel has been formally constituted it issues procedural directions, including, inter alia, with respect to the holding of a hearing. Following the hearing, if one is held (a CAS panel may also issue a decision based only on the parties’ written submissions), the panel deliberates and then issues its decision in the form of an Arbitral Award.

It is not possible to say at this time when the Arbitral Award will be issued.

Should Chelsea’s appeal fail, then they will be unable to sign any players until the summer of 2020.

The Blues have already secured the services of Christian Pulisic having registered the USA international’s move from Borussia Dortmund in January while there is a belief in west London that loanees Mateo Kovacic and Gonzalo Higuain could be signed permanently even if the ban is upheld.

Their futures are likely to be placed in some doubt, though, with manager Maurizio Sarri having informed Chelsea that he wishes to leave the club to take over as boss of Juventus.

While there may be few incomings at Chelsea this summer, one outgoing which is all but confirmed is the departure of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid.

As reported on Thursday, the Blues have accepted a €100 million bid from the Blancos to sign the Belgium international, though the final payment could reach up to €140m with add-ons.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie