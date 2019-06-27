This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Chelsea coming to Dublin as Bohemians and St Pat's confirm summer friendlies

The Londoners last visited Ireland in August when they faced Arsenal at the Aviva Stadium.

By Aaron Gallagher Thursday 27 Jun 2019, 3:54 PM
1 hour ago 2,131 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4699947
Chelsea players celebrate winning the Europa League in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Chelsea players celebrate winning the Europa League in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Chelsea players celebrate winning the Europa League in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Image: DPA/PA Images

EUROPA LEAGUE CHAMPIONS Chelsea will travel to Dublin next month for summer friendlies against Bohemians and St Patrick’s Athletic.

The Premier League club will take on Keith Long’s side on Wednesday 10 July at Dalymount Park, before travelling south of the Liffey three days later to take on St Pat’s at Richmond Park.

Chelsea rounded off a successful season under Maurizio Sarri last month by beating rivals Arsenal 4-1 in Baku to claim the Europa League, having also secured a top four finish and runners’-up in the League Cup.

Sarri left the club at the end of last season to join Juventus. Chelsea legend Frank Lampard is being heavily rumoured to succeed the Italian at Stamford Bridge, with his first game in charge potentially set to come against Bohs in a fortnight’s time.

Chelsea visited Dublin last August to take on Arsenal where over 46,000 supporters flocked to the Aviva Stadium to see the Gunners prevail 6-5 on penalties. Chelsea previously took on St Pat’s in 2009 at Richmond Park ten years ago.

July’s friendly comes at a busy time for Harry Kenny’s men, with their meeting against the Blues set to take place in-between their Europa League qualification tie against Swedish side IFK Norrköping.

General admission tickets for next month’s two friendlies cost €30 each and can be purchased here (Bohemians) and here (St Patrick’s Athletic).

