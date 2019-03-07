This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Chelsea in driving seat with comfortable home victory over Dynamo Kiev

Sarri’s side strolled to a third consecutive win in all competitions.

By The42 Team Thursday 7 Mar 2019, 10:05 PM
Chelsea's Pedro celebrates against Dynamo Kiev
PEDRO, WILLIAN AND Callum Hudson-Odoi helped Chelsea to a 3-0 win over Dynamo Kiev in their Europa League last-16 first-leg tie on Thursday.

Maurizio Sarri’s side dominated throughout and, despite missing a host of opportunities in the first half, ended up with a commanding advantage ahead of next week’s second leg in Ukraine.

Pedro’s first Europa League goal of the campaign set them on their way after 17 minutes before Willian doubled their advantage with a superb free-kick in the 65th minute.

Substitute Hudson-Odoi then whipped in a third in the 90th minute as Sarri’s men strolled to a third consecutive win in all competitions in the most comfortable of fashions.

After a bright start, Chelsea forged ahead in the 17th minute thanks to sublime play from Olivier Giroud.

The Frenchman collected Pedro’s pass and picked out the Spaniard’s subsequent surge into the penalty area with a superb flick, the former Barcelona man then sliding through Denys Boyko’s legs from eight yards.

An unmarked Pedro should have doubled the Blues’ advantage three minutes later but fired straight at Boyko from just six yards, while Ross Barkley was denied by the Dynamo goalkeeper’s legs soon after.

Boyko brilliantly repelled Pedro’s volley and Marcos Alonso saw an effort deflected narrowly wide as Chelsea threatened to pull out of sight before half-time.

Willian ensured those misses were not too costly, however, whipping a superb free-kick into Boyko’s top-right corner from 25 yards in the 65th minute to double the Blues’ lead.

Alonso flashed wide and Ruben Loftus-Cheek clipped over before Hudson-Odoi coolly slotted past Boyko late on to ensure Chelsea travel to Ukraine next week with one foot in the quarter-finals.

