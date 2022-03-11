Chelsea could be allowed to resume selling tickets by donating profits as aid

CHELSEA COULD BE allowed a return to selling tickets for future matches by donating all profits as humanitarian aid to Ukraine, the PA news agency understands.

Roman Abramovich’s Government sanctions have frozen all the Russian-Israeli billionaire’s UK assets except Chelsea, but the Stamford Bridge club can only operate under stringent licence.

Chelsea are lobbying the Government for alterations to allow the Champions League holders to operate in as near normal fashion as possible.

The club have been blocked from selling tickets from 10 March under the current terms of that Government licence.

But sports minister Nigel Huddleston is understood to have told a meeting of the Football Supporters’ Association on Thursday that the Government would be open to the idea of a return to ticket sales.

Mid Worcestershire Conservative MP Huddleston did not rule out Chelsea being able to sell new tickets to fans, when the idea of donating all profit to charities to aid Ukraine was floated in the virtual meeting with the FSA.

Abramovich has been sanctioned after the UK Government claimed to have proven the 55-year-old’s links to Russia’s president Vladimir Putin.

The Chelsea owner has always vehemently denied any association with the Russian leader, but put the club up for sale on 2 March amid Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine.

Chelsea’s long-term future has been plunged into doubt by Abramovich’s sanctions, but the Tory leadership could still oversee the club’s sale via a specific licence from the Treasury.

Abramovich would not be allowed to benefit from any sale, and a host of serious suitors are continuing to compile bids to buy the club.

Season ticket holders can still attend Chelsea matches under the terms of the new operating licence, and tickets sold before 10 March will be honoured.

But no new tickets can be sold, leaving thousands of Chelsea fans currently unable to attend future matches.

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel would be open to Chelsea wearing a symbol of peace in place of regular shirt sponsor Three’s logo.

Mobile phone company Three has paused its Chelsea shirt sponsorship in the wake of Abramovich falling under UK government sanctions.

Chelsea host Newcastle at Stamford Bridge on Sunday with Abramovich’s sale of the west London club still potentially possible – and Tuchel insisting there is never a bad time to spread a message of peace.

“We can always wear a message for peace and it can never be the wrong message,” said Tuchel.

“Maybe the worry is more to find enough shirts that we (can) play (in), with the sanctions! But as long as we have enough shirts, and as long as the bus is full of fuel, we will arrive and we will be competitive.

“This is what everybody can be sure of and this is what we demand of ourselves and when it’s a big storm, you dig in, you are all together and then you stay strong and go through it.

“But messages for peace can never be wrong.”

