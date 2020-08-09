This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 9 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Frank Lampard focused on new signings as Chelsea season ends with Bayern defeat

The Bundesliga champions won 4-1 on the night and 7-1 on aggregate.

By Press Association Sunday 9 Aug 2020, 11:33 AM
53 minutes ago 874 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5171400
Frank Lampard saw his side well beaten last night.
Frank Lampard saw his side well beaten last night.
Frank Lampard saw his side well beaten last night.

FRANK LAMPARD WILL turn his attention to Chelsea’s recruitment drive now that the Blues’ marathon season is at an end.

The Chelsea boss admitted he will hone in on where to strengthen the Blues following his side’s 4-1 Champions League humbling at Bayern Munich.

Robert Lewandowski took his season’s tally to 53 goals with a smart brace, with the Poland striker also laying on goals for Ivan Perisic and Corentin Tolisso in Munich.

Bayern won the last-16 two-leg tie 7-1 on aggregate – Lewandowski involved in every goal, scoring three with four assists – and will meet Barcelona in the quarter-finals, while Lampard will continue overhauling the Chelsea squad ahead of next term.

Lampard sealed Champions League qualification through a fourth-place Premier League finish in his first campaign at the Stamford Bridge helm, and insists his Blues rebuild remains a “work in progress”.

Asked if there will be more new arrivals at Stamford Bridge, Lampard told BT Sport: “We’ll look at that, because that’s our job, we’re very joined up on that already.

“From having a transfer ban (last summer) you feel we’ve missed where other clubs have spent and improved, and recruitment is a huge part of this game.

“Nights like this in a footballing sense, show me a lot, tell me a lot.

“So it’s a conversation now, the season is ended, it’s a very quick turnaround, so now is the time to see where we can improve, what areas we can improve on.”

Chelsea have already pulled off two transfer coups by recruiting Germany striker Timo Werner from RB Leipzig and Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech from Ajax.

The Blues are pushing hard for Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell and for West Ham’s England star Declan Rice, while a new goalkeeper could also be on the shopping list.

Chelsea have been close to a deal for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz for several weeks now, but Lampard insisted he cannot have any transfer expectations yet.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Asked for the latest on Havertz, Lampard said: “I wouldn’t expect anything, I wouldn’t expect, but it’s our job to go away and see what happens, and see if we can improve.

“In a football sense I feel like I know where we can improve, so now it’s time to look at that.

“I think it is a work in progress, it’s not the norm for Chelsea of the last 15 years.

“We have teams containing prime (Eden) Hazard and (Diego) Costa, teams containing prime (Petr) Cech, (John) Terry, (Didier) Drogba.

“Those teams competed for Premier League titles year on year, and reached Champions League semi-finals and finals.

“We know that’s not the case now. We lost the best player in the league, pretty much, in Eden Hazard.

“We have a lot of players who are young and have been on loan and come back, and I think they have developed greatly through the year.

“People would not normally commend Chelsea coming fourth, it’s not normally been the levels.

“But a lot of people, and the people here working and the fans, the feeling is – and we’re not happy with fourth, we want more – but the feeling is that we’ve achieved something with the group we have.

“But now it’s important not to rest or to settle, but to think where can we improve, where can we improve the players, and as a club where can we improve?”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie