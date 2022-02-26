Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 26 February 2022
Advertisement

Roman Abramovich giving ‘care of Chelsea’ to trustees of charitable foundation

The Russian said the trustees of the club’s charitable foundation were “in the best position” to look after the club’s interests.

By Press Association Saturday 26 Feb 2022, 7:15 PM
22 minutes ago 7,622 Views 8 Comments
Roman Abramovich.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

CHELSEA OWNER ROMAN Abramovich has said he is giving trustees of the club’s charitable foundation “the stewardship and care of Chelsea” in a statement.

Abramovich will remain as Chelsea owner, but will not be involved in any decision-making at the Stamford Bridge club.

The PA news agency understands Abramovich took the decision in order to protect Chelsea from continual links to the wider situation amid the conflict in Ukraine.

Chelsea’s senior leadership set-up will not change, it is understood, and Abramovich’s step backwards will not have a bearing on any possible UK Government sanctions, but was a decision taken solely in the club’s interests.

The Russian, who took over at Stamford Bridge in 2003, said in a statement: “During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities.

“I have always taken decisions with the club’s best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.

“I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the club, players, staff, and fans.”

