Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Friday 22 April 2022
Advertisement

Chelsea star won't be going to World Cup, Morocco manager confirms

His decision not to pick Hakim Ziyech and Ajax full-back Noussair Mazraoui is a ‘finished story’.

By AFP Friday 22 Apr 2022, 8:49 PM
1 hour ago 4,698 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5745422
Hakim Ziyech (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Hakim Ziyech (file pic).
Hakim Ziyech (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

COACH VAHID Halilhodzic, who led Morocco to the 2022 World Cup, said his decision not to pick Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech and Ajax full-back Noussair Mazraoui is a “finished story”.

“The player who refuses to train, who refuses to play, who fakes injuries, for me it’s a finished story,” Halilhodzic told Croatia’s commercial Nova TV on Thursday when asked if he would recall the two players for the World Cup in Qatar.

Ziyech and Mazraoui were omitted from the qualifying play-off matches against the Democratic Republic of Congo last month.

Neither player was part of the squad that reached the quarterfinals of the African Cup of Nations in Morocco in Cameroon in January.

Last week the head of the Moroccan football federation Fouzi Lekjaa said that the doors of the national team remained “open to all Moroccan players, regardless of their differences”.

But, for Halilhodzic, a former Nantes and Paris Saint-German player, the “national team is something sacred” which “does not belong to the players (but) to the entire people”.

“And then, when someone behaves like this, for me this story is over and I don’t want to talk about it anymore. I’ve made such a decision.

“The fact that someone thinks differently is their business.”

Ziyech said in February that he was retiring from international football after a dispute with Halilhodzic, who accused him of a lack of respect that he said could “blow up the team”.

Despite World Cup qualification, Halilhodzic has been criticised in Morocco for his tactics and rumours have circulated of his possible departure.

Asked about his future, Halilhodzic told Nova TV that he was “serene”.

“We’ll see. Many strange things have already happened in my life … If someone thinks differently that’s his business.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“If they are not satisfied with me, it’s not the first time we separate”.

Morocco qualified for the World Cup last month after strolling through a play-off against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In Qatar, they will face Croatia, Belgium and Canada in Group F.

Halilhodzic said he considered Croatia, who were runners-up at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the group favourite but pledged his team would do everything to beat them.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie