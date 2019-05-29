The Premier League rivals go head-to-head in this year’s Europa League final way out in Baku.
Liveblog
Plenty of early possession from Chelsea, who stroke the ball left and right across midfield with everyone trying to get an early touch to settle their nerves. David Luiz ventures forward and pings an inviting diagonal ball towards the box, but Petr Cech reads it early and plucks the ball from the air.
KICK-OFF: We’re underway at the Olympic Stadium in Baku for the first half!
It might be Europe’s second-tier competition, but the Uefa Cup/Europa League is an absolutely stunning trophy, it has to be said. Plenty of space to fill it with champagne. The players are making their way onto the pitch now. Not long to go!
What the managers have said…
Maurizio Sarri: “I don’t agree we don’t have pressure. We are Chelsea and fight for every trophy. Obviously we did the job of getting into the Champions League.
“The other target is to win this trophy. We had the final on our mind. It is a big game and we want to win trophies.”
Unai Emery: “[Qualifying for the Champions League] that is our objective. We knew it was going to be difficult.
“We have the possibility to achieve that. Our possibility is to win a title and play in the Champions League next year.
“Now I can say the same as when we started. It’s going to be difficult. We can be, first, happy for this challenge tomorrow and with a very big responsibility to do all to achieve that.”
Brian Kerr has had his say on the absence of Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
"No player should miss a match because of where the game is being played."— Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) May 29, 2019
Brian Kerr on the absence of Henrikh Mkhitaryan tonight. #UELfinal #VMSport pic.twitter.com/IQXiwyYgb9
Some pre-game reading material ahead of kick-off:
- Sarri storms out of Chelsea’s final training session ahead of Europa League final
- Emery had to convince Arsenal stars to care about Europa League
- Arsenal and Chelsea return over half of 12,000 ticket allocation for Europa League final
- ‘Mkhitaryan is very important for us, on the pitch and off. We want to give him a trophy’
- Jorginho: I’d be surprised if Sarri left Chelsea
Arsenal boys in the house! 🏠— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 29, 2019
🏆 #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/UWVKYhjt4F
Right, just about 45 minutes to go before action gets underway in Baku. How do you see tonight’s game unfolding? Let us know below!
Poll Results:
Maurizio Sarri has made two changes from his side’s dramatic second-leg penalty shoot-out victory against Eintracht Frankfurt in the semi-finals at Stamford Bridge at the start of the month.
N’Golo Kante has been deemed fit to start. He takes the place of Ruben Loftus-Cheek in midfield, lining up alongside Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho.
Up front there is one change, Willian coming in for Pedro. The Brazilian will feature alongside Eden Hazard and Oliver Giroud as Sarri opts for a 4-3-3.
Unai Emery has opted for no changes from Arsenal’s comprehensive second-leg defeat of Valencia at the Mestalla three weeks ago.
Lining out against his old club for his final ever game in professional football, Petr Cech is between the sticks behind a back three of Nacho Monreal, Laurent Koscielny and Ainsley Maitland-Niles.
It’s a midfield five of Sead Kolasinac, Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira and Ainsley Maitland-Niles, with Mesut Ozil in the playmaker role behind that deadly duo of Alexandre Lacazette and Perre-Emerick Aubameyang.
CHELSEA: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Luiz, Emerson, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Pedro, Giroud, Hazard.
Substitutes: Caballero, Cumming, Alonso, Barkley, Higuain, Zappacosta, Willian.
ARSENAL: Cech, Sokratis, Koscielny, Monreal, Maitland-Niles, Torreira, Kolasinac, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette.
Substitutes: Lichtsteiner, Mustafi, Jenkinson, Elneny, Guendouzi, Willock, Saka.
Let’s get started with tonight’s team news…
Good evening everybody, you’re very welcome along to our minute-by-minute coverage of this year’s Europa League final between Chelsea and Arsenal.
Baku is the venue for tonight’s game, approximately 4,621km away from London where both these Premier League rivals reside.
There has been a whole lot of controversy surrounding the location for this year’s final. Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not be playing and many supporters from both teams have been put off from travelling, due to the incredible cost required to make it out to Azerbaijan.
Unfortunately for everyone concerned, these issues have overshadowed what on paper should be a cracking affair, a game which could well define both Chelsea and Arsenal’s seasons and their summer ahead too.
Unai Emery and Maurizio Sarri have endured up-and-down debut campaigns in the Premier League. Multiple times throughout this season the Chelsea boss has come under significant pressure to leave his post, despite securing a top four finish and two cup final appearances.
Emery, meanwhile, might just have a bit more riding on tonight’s game from his own perspective. After failing to deliver a top four finish this season, Arsenal need to win tonight in order to qualify for the Champions League.
The Spaniard has made this competition his own this decade, with Emery winning the Europa League on three occasions (2014, 2015, 2016) with Seville.
There is a lot at stake in Baku for both teams and both managers, plus there’s a shiny trophy up for grabs too, so there’s that. Stick with us, kick-off is coming up in just over an hour’s time at 8.00pm.
Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:
COMMENTS (23)