20 mins ago

What the managers have said…

Maurizio Sarri: “I don’t agree we don’t have pressure. We are Chelsea and fight for every trophy. Obviously we did the job of getting into the Champions League.

“The other target is to win this trophy. We had the final on our mind. It is a big game and we want to win trophies.”

Unai Emery: “[Qualifying for the Champions League] that is our objective. We knew it was going to be difficult.

“We have the possibility to achieve that. Our possibility is to win a title and play in the Champions League next year.

“Now I can say the same as when we started. It’s going to be difficult. We can be, first, happy for this challenge tomorrow and with a very big responsibility to do all to achieve that.”